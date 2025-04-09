Alex Morgan reacts as Billie Jean King receives 'first of its kind' honor by Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former soccer player Alex Morgan was all praises for tennis sensation Billie Jean King. The 81-year-old former tennis player received a unique honor from the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame recently announced a separate category for achievers in the sports entertainment section. Under this provision, Billie Jean King became the first sportsperson to receive the Walk of Fame honor.

Morgan cheered for King as she uploaded the news on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption,

"Congrats @billiejeanking. Well deserved!!"

Screengrab of Alex Morgan congratulating Billie Jean King [Image Source: Alex Morgan's Instagram]

For the unversed, Billie Jean King is one of the most prolific female tennis players of all time. She has 39 Grand Slam titles to her credit, which include 12 singles, 16 in women's doubles and 11 in mixed doubles. King has also been a vocal advocate for gender equality and social justice for decades.

Billie Jean King and Alex Morgan share mutual respect and have been vocal about the promotion of gender equality in sport. King had even congratulated Morgan for her stellar career, when she announced her retirement from international soccer in September 2024 and wished her the best for her future endeavors.

Alex Morgan announces the birth of her second child

Alex Morgan announces the birth of her second child on social media [Image Source: Getty]

A few weeks ago, Alex Morgan welcomed a new member to her family. Morgan announced the birth of her second child, Enzo, with her husband and former soccer player Servando Carrasco.

Morgan shared the news on Instagram. She posted a photo of the baby's feet with the following caption:

"Soaking it all up right now. Welcome to the world baby Enzo🩵".

Morgan announced her pregnancy in September 2024, at the same time as she announced her retirement from professional soccer. The 35-year-old had previously given birth to the couple's daughter Charlie in early 2020.

Alex Morgan made her international debut in 2008, though it wasn't until 2010 that she was finally inducted into the senior squad. The 35-year-old player scored 123 goals in the 224 matches that she played for the USA. She also contributed to the Olympic gold and bronze medals won by the US women's national soccer team at the London Olympics in 2012 and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, respectively.

