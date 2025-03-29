Alex Morgan reacted to her venture with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, launching the new 'Everyone Watches Women’s Sports' collection. The former American soccer player secured a team gold medal in the 2012 Olympic Games. She also led her team to the FIFA World Cup title in 2015 and 2019.

Morgan partnered with fellow teammate Rapinoe and her partners Bird, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel for their brand 'Togethxr.' They co-founded the brand with Jessica Robertson in 2021. The brand, run by elite female athletes, expanded its partnership with Nike. After joining hands in 2024, the two ventures have now expanded their partnership to launch a new collection.

The latest collection is a unisex apparel design to empower women's sports and it features a cotton t-shirt, an unstructured club baseball cap, and a midweight French terry fabric hoodie. All the caps are engrossed with "Everyone Watches Women’s Sports" in black and the 'Togethxr' slogan in white. The collection is available at Nike stores and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the United States.

Morgan shared a picture from the latest collection on her Instagram story and expressed her admiration by posting two heart-eye emojis.

Screenshot of Morgan's Instagram story.

With the partnership and venture, the female athlete-packed stakeholder group aims to prove that supporting women's sports is not only the right choice but also a profitable investment.

Alex Morgan reveals the reason for launching Togethxr

Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC in San Diego, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Boardroom, Alex Morgan opened up about the reason for launching Togethxr, stating it aimed to bring the fans and women's sports together. She further highlighted the popularity gained by the venture, as both men and women are seen donning the 'Everyone Watches Women’s Sports' collection at sports events.

“Togethxr was really meant (to be) a platform for fans and female athletes alike to come together and feel like they had a supportive community. We felt like there was a (need for) a storytelling platform for female athletes to be able to share their stories and for fans to be able to consume those stories in a way that a platform was never given prior to that."

Alex Morgan added:

"With those shirts of ‘everyone watches women's sports’, we're seeing these shirts at all sporting events, you know walking around the street, it's not only women wearing them, there's (also) a lot of men repping these shirts or hoodies. It was only built almost four years ago and to think of how far we've come."

The venture sold around 20,000 units of apparel in three days last year during the women’s NCAA basketball tournament.

