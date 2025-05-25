Alexis Brown breaks NCAA DII record to become first Division 2 athlete to run under 11 seconds

Alexis Brown has rewritten records at the NCAA DII Championships this year. The athlete from Georgia has recorded one of the fastest timings for the women's 100m this year.

Brown rewrote the NCAA D2 record with a timing of 10.93 seconds at the recently held NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships. She is the first Division 2 athlete to run under 11 seconds, becoming the second fastest woman this year behind Tia Clayton of Jamaica, who hold the current record of 10.92 seconds.

Additionally, Brown also set new records for the women's 200m. The sprinter recorded a mind-boggling 22.35 seconds in her preliminaries, breaking the previous NCAA Division 11 200m record set by Danielle Williams in 2013.

Alexis Brown, who represents Lenoir-Rhyne University at collegiate athletic tournaments, now stands a solid chance to aim for the elusive world record set by Florence Griffith-Joyner. Months before the Seoul Olympics in 1988, the American sprinter broke the world record for women's 100m, with a time of 10.49 seconds.

Griffith-Joyner further added another record to her kitty at the Seoul Olympics with a time of 21.34 seconds in the Women's 200m. Amongst the current track and field stars, only Elaine-Thompson Herah managed to come close to breaking the 100m record, with a time of 10.54 seconds.

Who is Alexis Brown?

Alexis Brown hails from Mableton in Georgia. The young American sprinter completed her primary education from South Cobb High School, which is situated in Austell, Georgia.

Born on July 16, 2004, Brown has several records to her credit. The Georgian athlete was chosen as the SAC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2024. Brown tried her luck at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials, but she didn't make it.

Despite the setback, Alexis Brown went on to prove her mettle in collegiate athletics. The athlete from Lenoir-Rhyne University became the NCAA Division II track and field champion in the 100m as well as the 4x100m relay last year.

If this wasn't enough, Alexis Brown went on to earn accolades at the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Championships in 2024. Brown was chosen as the Track Athlete of the Meet at the SAC Championships 2025, where Lenoir-Rhyne's women's track and field team stood as runners-up. Wingate University won the overall championship. Brown went to earn laurels for her alma mater in the 100m, 200m, as well as the women's 4x100m relay.

