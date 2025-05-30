American track star Alexis Holmes shared her reaction after she made the ceremonial first pitch at a Phillies game alongside her Olympic teammates Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas. Holmes, McLaughlin-Levrone and Thomas were all in great spirits as they threw the first pitch on May 29th, ahead of their Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia this weekend.

Alexis Holmes specialises in the 400m event. She made her international breakthrough at the 2023 World Championships, where she helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event. Holmes would go on to win an Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games in the Women's 4 x 400m Relay, teaming up with McLaughlin-Levrone, Thomas, and Shamier Little. Holmes performed remarkably as she anchored the team to victory.

Holmes took to X to share her reaction to throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies game, writing:

"I had so much fun doing the first pitch at the @Phillies game today!⚾️🩷 @GrandSlamTrack thank you for having us honored 🇺🇸🥇,"

She also wrote:

"I have to stop cheesing so hard🤣,"

Alexis Holmes will be competing in the Women's long sprints category, specifically in the 400m event. She will be facing tough competition from Nickisha Pryce and Isabella Whittaker.

Alexis Holmes reflects on her breakthrough performance at the 2023 World Championships

Holmes at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty

Alexis Holmes previously revealed that she was feeling the pressure of going up against the top track stars in the world at the 2023 World Championships. Holmes helped Team USA win the gold medal in the Mixed 4x400m Relay event, anchoring them to victory as they posted a record-breaking time of 3:08.80.

Holmes reflected on her performance and revealed that there was a lot of pressure going into it, especially with renowned track star Femke Bol also competing against them. She said in an interview with Team USA:

“I’ll be honest, leading up to the race there definitely was this pressure. Oh my gosh, Femke Bol, everyone was talking about her, there was a lot of buzz around it. But once I got to the track and once I got on the line, my mind just shifted to my competitive nature, where it’s like, everyone’s human and it’s a level playing field. I just had to believe in myself and that was the outcome, so it’s amazing.”

Alexis Holmes is now regarded as one of the top sprinting prospects in the nation. She will look to grab another gold medal at the Grand Slam Track this weekend.

