"Highkey ate" - Gabby Thomas reacts to Alexis Holmes making predictions about her 2025 track season

Gabby Thomas humorously reflected on Alexis Holmes' successful 2024 season and new haircut. The video was shared on social media when Holmes joked about acting and predicted the 2025 track season.

In a lighthearted conversation, Holmes brought up the topic of a potential documentary about her life. Thomas suggested that Holmes should play herself and even acted out a short monologue.

Later, when they discussed the 2025 track season, Holmes jokingly stated that she was "Alexis Holmes," who would break the 400m record while debuting with a new hair color.

The video was shared by Athlos in February 2025 on X, along with a caption:

"A lot to unpack here. @trackqueenalex is a renowned actress, she has new hair color coming in 2025, AND we’re hoping to see the American record break"

Thomas reacted to the fun conversation and wrote:

"@trackqueenlex but you highkey ate with that one line"

Alexis Holmes had a successful 2024 season. She won a US indoor title in 400m in February 2024, before securing her first individual medal at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, setting a personal best of 50.24 seconds.

In addition, Holmes finished third with a time of 49.78 seconds in the Olympic Trials final. However, in the 2024 Paris Olympics, she reached the 400m final and finished sixth.

When Gabby Thomas reflected on the 2024 Paris Olympics performance

Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin Levrone, Alexis Holmes, and Shamier Little at 2024 Paris games - Source: Getty - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas played a crucial role in the US women's 4x400m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She helped the team, comprising herself, Alexis Holmes, Shamier Little, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, win a gold medal.

Little started the race, establishing an early lead. McLaughlin-Levrone extended the advantage before Thomas maintained the momentum in the third leg and clocked a 49.30-second split. In addition, she clinched a gold medal in the 200m individual round. She also won a gold medal in the 4x100 relay event.

Reflecting on her team's achievement, Gabby Thomas wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram in August 2024:

"Third time’s the charm 🥇🥇🥇.There are truly no words. There is nothing like closing out the Olympics with these incredible women and earning another Olympic gold medal. We did it."

Furthermore, in May 2024, at the World Athletics Relays held at Thomas Robinson Stadium, the US women's 4x400m relay team, which included Quanera Hayes, Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes, and Bailey Lear, clinched the gold medal with a time of 3:21:70.

