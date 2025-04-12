Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos shares powerful message as Dalilah Muhammad claims title at Botswana Grand Prix amid farewell season

Alexis Ohanian's Athlos recently reacted to Dalilah Muhammad as she registered an impressive performance at the 2025 Botswana Grand Prix. Muhammed won the 400m hurdles competition during the event after clocking a season-best run time of 53.81 seconds.

Notably, this 2025 season is also Muhammad's last season of her decorated track and field career that saw her win elite fields at the Olympics, World Championships, and Diamond League.

Following this impressive performance in Botswana amid her farewell tour, World Athletics' Instagram handle shared an appreciation post for Muhammad. The caption of the post read:

"She’s not done yet 😤"

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian's Athlos reacted to the post and dropped a powerful message for Muhammad. The comment read:

"The queen is leaving it all on the track this year"

Screenshot of Athlos' comment on World Athletics' post for Muhammad (Image via: IG/@worldathletics)

Still taken from World Athletics' Instagram | IG/@Worldathletics

Notably, this victory was also Muhammad's first victory in this 2025 season after second-place finishes at the Arkansas Qualifier (400m short track) and the Arkansas Invitational (1000m short track race).

Dalilah Muhammad speaks about her time at Michael Johnson's league

Dalilah Muhammad (Image via: Getty)

Dalilah Muhammad recently opened up about her experience at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track competition in the Jamaican capital. Muhammad was roped in by the tournament as a challenger and eventually ended up in the second position in the Women's long hurdles bracket.

In an interview after her races, Muhammad said that she had a good experience in the competition, which was quite energetic. Additionally, she also mentioned that she was very happy with her run time of 54.59 seconds at the 400m hurdles season opener. She said:

"It's been a great experience, I really had no idea what to expect, the meet was great, the energy was great, happy with my performance. It was so windy but you know, happy to start off my season at 52 and," she said via Citius Mag, [00:11 onwards]

Further speaking about this new track league of Michael Johnson, Muhammad said even though the fans love the competiton, the league is a challenge for the athletes. She said:

"I really love it, I really had no idea what to expect just from the fans, perspective going in but I think the fans love it, it's definitely a challenge for us."

Speaking in the interview, Dalilah Muhammad also remarked that the track league has helped the athletes with opportunities that were not available in the past.

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More