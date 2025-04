Botswana Grand Prix 2025 Results: Letsile Tebogo wins 200m season opener, Dalilah Muhammad dominates 400m hurdles

The Botswana Grand Prix 2025, held on Saturday, featured several top athletes, such as 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who competed on his home turf. Tebogo ran his first 200m race of the 2025 season during the event and emerged victorious in the second finals after clocking a run time of 20.23 seconds.

Ad

Luxolo Adams and Belgium's Kobe Vleminckx followed suit in second and third positions in 20.42 and 20.45 seconds, respectively, during the 2025 Botswana Grand Prix.

Besides Tebogo, Dalilah Muhammad also came out on top at the 2025 Botswana Grand Prix, winning the women's 400m hurdles race in 53.81 seconds. Her US counterpart, Cassandra Tate, and South Africa's Zenéy Geldenhuys were second and third in 55.59 and 56.10 seconds, respectively.

Botswana Grand Prix 2025: Finals standings

Omanyala will run the Botswana Grand Prix 2025 (Image via: Getty Images)

Botswana Grand Prix 2025 Shot put Men's:

Ad

Trending

Zane Weir, Italy- 20.83m Leonardo Fabbri, Italy- 20.64m Kyle Blignaut, South Africa- 20.32m Mohamed Khalifa, Egypt- 19.85m Mohammed Tolo, Saudi Arabia- 19.52m

400m hurdles Men's:

Njabulo Mbatha, South Africa- 49.06s Mukhobe Weisman, Kenya- 49.07s Victor Ntweng, Botswana- 49.20s Sabelo Dhlamini, South Africa- 49.86s Kemorena Tisang, Botswana- 49.88s

400m hurdles Women's:

Dalilah Muhammad, USA- 53.81s Cassandra Tate, USA- 55.59s Zenéy Geldenhuys, South Africa- 56.10s Gianna Woodruff, Panama- 56.74s Jessica Wright, USA- 56.79s

400m Women's (second final):

Hannah Van Niekerk, South Africa- 52.72s Precious Molepo, South Africa-53.22s Golekanye Chikani, Botswana- 53.78s Batisani Kennekae, Botswana- 53.89s Thomphang Basele, Botswana- 54.17s

Ad

400m Women's (first final):

Bassant Hemida, Egypt- 50.77s Miranda Coetzee, South Africa- 51.10s Shirley Nekhubui, South Africa- 51.28s Courtney Okolo, USA- 51.85s Marlie Viljoen, South Africa- 52.31s

3000m steeplechase Men's:

Hailemariyam Amara, Ethiopia- 8:28.00 Milkesa Fikadu, Ethiopia- 8:28.67 Girma Demelesh, Ethiopia- 8:29.67 Niklas Buchholz, Germany- 8:32.24

100m Women's:

Refilwe Murangi, Botswana- 11.54s Tshepang Manyika, Botswana- 11.73s Sethunya Majama, Botswana- 11.82s Same Mhutsiwa, Botswana- 11.98s Irene Bell Bonong, Cameroon- 12.50s

100m Women's (second race):

Hannah Hope Vermaak, South Africa- 11.44s Viwe Jingqi, South Africa- 11.44s Viktoria Forster, Slovakia- 11.45s Joviale Mbisha- South Africa- 11.53s Tsaone Sebele, Botswana- 11.60s

Ad

100m Men's:

Karriem Abduraghmaan, South Africa- 10.07s Karabo Mothibi, Botswana- 10.25s Karabo Letebele, South Africa- 10.28s Fola Olaoye, Nigeria- 10.29s Justice Oratile, Botswana- 10.35s

100m Men's (second race):

Akani Simbine, South Africa- 9.90s Ferdinand Omanyala, Kenya- 10.00s Mlenga Retshidisitswe, South Africa- 10.15s Mark Otieno, Kenya- 10.22s Kobe Vleminckx, Belgium- 10.27s

400m Men's:

Christian Iguacel, Belgium- 45.66s Tumo Van Wyk, Botswana- 45.83s Phenyo Majama, Botswana- 46.34s Gora Lindukuhle, South Africa- 46.88s Ruan Oosthuizen, South Africa- 46.90s

400m Men's (second race):

Bayapo Ndori, Botswana- 44.35s Zakithi Nene, South Africa- 44.68s Lythe Pillay, South Africa- 44.97s Chidi Okezie, Nigeria- 45.15s Leungo Scotch, Botswana- 45.36s

Ad

800m Women's:

Oratile Nowe, Botswana- 1:58.96 Sarah Moraa, Kenya- 1:59.46 Charne Swart, South Africa- 2:00.01 Soukaina Hajji, Morocco- 2:00.93 Aster Areri, Ethiopia- 2:00.94

800m Men's:

Haingura Kethobogile, Botswana- 1:44.18 Tshepiso Masalela, Botswana- 1:44.77 Laban Chepkwony, Kenya- 1:45.38 Tumo Nkape, Botswana- 1:45.57 Tshite Tshepo, South Africa- 1:45.91

200m Men's:

Sinesipho Dambile, South Africa- 20.01s Collen Kebinatshipi, Botswana- 20.13s Gift Leotlela, South Africa- 20.22s Tsebo Matsoso, South Africa- 20.68s Zablon Ekwam, Kenya- 20.72s

200m Men's (second race):

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 20.23s Luxolo Adams, South Africa- 20.42s Kobe Vleminckx, Belgium- 20.45s Emmaniel Itoungue, Cameroon- 20.61s Ian Kerr, Bahamas- 20.82s

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More