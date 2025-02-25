Alica Schmidt enjoys downtime in Paris after closing out indoor season with a victory at the National Championships

Alica Schmidt has shared glimpses of her trip to Paris after closing out the indoor season at the German Indoor Championships. She finished fourth in the 800m short track and won the second final of the 4x200m relay.

Ad

Schmidt updated her fans about her Paris trip in an Instagram story on Tuesday (Feb. 25) and gave a tour of her room in the French capital. The German runner said she had some off days before the start of preparations for the outdoor season, thereby retreating with the latest trip.

"Have a few days off after nationals and spending some time in Paris," Schmidt wrote.

Alica Schmidt's Instagran story

The 26-year-old transitioned to 800m running following the 2024 Paris Olympics, but is yet to win a race in the event with a best finish of fourth place so far. She clocked 2:09.90s to finish fourth at the German Indoor Championships, failing to qualify for the World Indoor Championships.

Ad

Trending

However, Schmidt was grateful for coming out unhurt from what she called a "bumpy race." She then won the 4x200m relay event with Skadi Shier, Michelle Janiak and Lena Leege, clocking 1:36.23s in the second final of the event.

"Still a long way to go" - Alica Schmidt on her 800m debut

Alica Schmidt at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

While Alica Schmidt competed in an 800m race following the 2024 Paris Olympics, it wasn't a professional event. She eventually made her professional debut at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025 event last month, clocking a lifetime best of 2:05.57s.

Ad

However, Schmidt acknowledged she still needed to do a lot of work as her current personal best wouldn't be enough to win a medal at major international events.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," she wrote.

Ad

Schmidt used to run the 400m and made her Olympic debut in the same event. She was part of the German 4x400m relay team at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics and has a silver medal from the 2017 U20 European Athletics Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback