"Hell of a bumpy race" - Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known after narrowly missing podium in new event at German Indoor Championships

German track athlete Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts after competing at the 2025 German Indoor Championships. The competition was held between February 21-23 in Dortmund.

Schmidt participated in two events during the tournament, the 800m short track and the 4x200m relay. The 26-year-old finished the race in fourth position and missed the podium with a run time of 2:09.90s. Jana Becker clinched victory in the event after touching the finish line in 2:08.67s as Karolina Haas and Nele Webel finished second and third respectively.

Notably, in the 4x200m relays, her team Schmidt was part of the quartet that won the second finals of the relays after clocking a combined time of 1:36.23s. Her other teammates included Skadi Schier, Michelle Janiak and Lena Leege.

Following her campaign in the tournament, Schmidt took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her races in her stories. She also mentioned that she is grateful that she didn't get injured in this 'bumpy' race as she wrote:

"Well that was a hell of a bumpy race. Glad that I didn't got injured and leaned another lesson. See you outdoors."

Screenshot of Schmidt's Instagram story after her races at the German Indoor Nationals (Image via: Schmidt's Instagram)

This was Alica Schmidt's best finish in the 800m distance so far in the season. Her other results include a ninth-place finish in Ostrava and a sixth-place finish during the Erfurt Indoor meet.

Alica Schmidt opens up about her routine in training camps before the start of the season

Schmidt celebrates after winning the 4x400m relay heats with her teammates during the 2024 European Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Alica Schmidt recently opened up about her practice routine at the training camp before the start of the 2025 season.

In her vlog, Schmidt shared that she doesn't get much time to do other things except practice in the camp. Additionally, she also mentioned that she is getting a new experience of training for her new event, 800m. She said (via her YouTube channel, 10:54 inwards):

"It's quite hard to do other things in training camp than training because you're just always tired and basically our routine here is eat, train and sleep. I like it so much, it's super fun to switch things up because the last years I trained for the 400 and it was always quite similar, so now everything is totally new for me."

Alica Schmidt visited several places such as South Africa to train for her 2025 track season.

