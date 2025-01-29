"Honestly a bit sad" - Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known on leaving South Africa after high-altitude training camp

Alica Schmidt has spoken about her return from the South African training camp en route to the 2025 indoor track season. In 2024, Schmidt was part of the mixed relay team that competed in the Paris Olympics.

Schmidt, a member of the 4x400m relay squad that won silver at the 2017 U20 Championships, was a substitute for the mixed team at the 2020 Tokyo. Although she competed on the 2024 Paris track, her team missed out on a podium finish. Despite that, the 26-year-old set sights on stronger comebacks in the upcoming season.

Having trained in a South African high-altitude training camp from the 2024 year-end, Alica Schmidt was low-spirited about leaving but expressed excitement about returning home.

"Honestly a bit sad to leave South Africa. We had such a great time but I'm also excited for indoors and coming home," her Instagram story caption read.

In another story, she shared a snap of a cup of coffee she enjoyed at Plato Coffee before leaving.

"One last time," she captioned.

Schmidt shared a picture carousel of her 'last tough session' a day on her Instagram handle. She featured in her racing form back-to-back until the last slide had her enjoying a delicacy.

"Today‘s session in a nutshell 🫠 last tough session done before it‘s race day. I still have to get used to this short breaks between runs 😂🥲 so we better work on that, ps: last one is my favourite," she captioned the post.

Schmidt and her team competed in the 4x400m relay heats in Paris, finishing seventh. Since the top four teams advanced to the next round, the German team's Olympic dreams ended.

Alica Schmidt "excited" for her indoor season in 2025

Although Schmidt failed to make a podium finish in the French capital, she regularly shared updates on her progression on the track. Alongside announcing that she would be in South Africa for a high-altitude training camp, Schmidt revealed her 800m plans for the upcoming season.

Anticipating the races, she shared a post on Instagram that read:

"T-7 days till my indoor 800m debut This camp was challenging and a new experience for me training wise and I‘m now excited to step onto the track and see where I‘m at 🏃🏼‍♀️ It‘s still a long way but I‘m enjoying this journey so much."

Schmidt competed at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships, clinching bronze in the 4x400m relay feat. Her resume also includes her stint as a fitness coach for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

