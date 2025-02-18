Alica Schmidt shares a glimpse of outdoor workout in snow as she prepares to compete in the upcoming National Games

Alica Schmidt recently gave a sneak peek of her practice session in the snow, ahead of her next event of the 2025 track season. The athlete made her 800m debut in this track season.

The German is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of this ongoing track season and frequently gives a look into her intense indoor and outdoor training sessions on social media. Most recently, the athlete shared a glimpse of her preparing for the upcoming National Games on her Instagram story. She shared a video showcasing her running on the snow in -5 degrees temperature.

Schmidt’s Instagram story

Ahead of this story, she shared a 'get ready with me video' showcasing her getting dressing up for running in the snow. She initially showed how she layered one of her trousers with another, due to the winters, and then wore her socks and a slim-fit top. She then paired it with a Boss zip-collared top, and wore a whit jcket to finish the look. She captioned the video:

"Come on a run with me at -5 degrees."

Schmidt’s Instagram story

Alica Schmidt made her 2025 debut at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor, racing in the 800m dash and clocking 2:05.57. However, she fell short of attaining the podium finish and earned a sixth-place finish. Following this, she competed at the Czech Indoor Gala, earning a ninth-place finish, having fallen in the initial 100m of the race.

Alica Schmidt opened up about her pre-season training in South Africa

Before making her debut in the 2025 season, Alica Schmidt shared her training regime in South Africa through her vlogs. In one of her videos, uploaded on YouTube in December, the German athlete opened up about the intensity of the training, revealing that they had to practice twice a day. She also said that naps help her after every exhausting session. (0:55 onwards)

"I need my naps here so bad because training is, it's not exhausting every session but the load of training, I'm not really used to that because we train twice a day almost every day so yeah I really need my naps and they help me a lot," said Alica Schmidt.

She added:

"Otherwise, I have to say I am not feeling too tired, it's quite fine and I'm super happy that the training is going well and my body is doing good and don't have any hurts or something. So, I am super happy about that and also the training is really good planned."

Alica Schmidt recently revealed her favorite place to recharge, sharing a video from her track training session.

