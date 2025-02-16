Alica Schmidt reveals the 'favorite place' that recharges her in a unique way

German track athlete Alica Schmidt recently shared her favorite place that gets her recharged. This comes amid the 2025 indoor season where she has competed in two races and missed podium finishes in both these events. She finished sixth in Erfurt and ninth in Ostrava respectively.

Besides her professional meets, Schmidt regularly trains on the track to prepare better for her races and also posts her sessions on her social media. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her track training session and revealed that this is her best place to spend time.

In the post, Schmidt could be seen in a white top and blue shorts as she moved casually on the track for her practice session. She remarked further in the post:

"My favourite place"

Besides her practice sessions and meets, Alica Schmidt has also been exploring her off-track endeavors. She was recently featured in a photoshoot for the German fashion company, Hugo Boss.

Alica Schmidt opened up about her pre-season training in South Africa

Schmidt wearing a long red dress at the amfAr Cannes Gala 2023 in France (Image via: Getty Images)

Alica Schmidt shared her training regime in South Africa before the start of the 2025 track and field season. In one of her vlogs posted in December, Schmidt shared that the intensity of the training is high because they had to practice twice every day.

Additionally, she also mentioned that her naps helped her quite a bit to go through this practice regime in the South African camp. She said (via her YouTube channel, 0:55 onwards):

"I need my naps here so bad because training is, it's not exhausting every session but the load of training, I'm not really used to that because we train twice a day almost every day so yeah I really need my naps and they help me a lot."

Schmidt further added:

Otherwise, I have to say I am not feeling too tired, it's quite fine and I'm super happy that the training is going well and my body is doing good and don't have any hurts or something. So, I am super happy about that and also the training is really good planned."

During the vlog, Schmidt also shared that her coach in her South African training camp had provided her with adequate amount of training and she is quite elated with her progression.

