Alica Schmidt turns up the glamour in a crop tank top and black denim jeans

Track and field star and internet personality, Alica Schmidt, is one of the global ambassadors of the German designer fashion company, Hugo Boss. She recently appeared in a photo shoot with the company for their new collection.

Last year in Paris, Schmidt made her Olympic debut. She competed in the women's 4x400m relay but the team could not qualify for the final event. Apart from the racetrack, Schmidt is also a social media influencer with nearly six million followers on her Instagram. She recently modeled for Hugo Boss in a crop tank top and black denim jeans. The brand shared the latest picture of Schmidt in the apparel line on their Instagram handle.

Trending

Schmidt was also a member of the German national team that bagged silver at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships in the 4×400 meters relay race. During the European Athletics U23 Championships, which took place in 2019, the team clinched bronze.

The Worms, Germany native, started her career by competing in 200m, 400m and 800m races. Schmidt secured the second spot in the 200 meters event at the under-20s German Championship in 2017. During the German Athletics Championships in 2019, she got third position in the 400m U-23 event. She was also chosen as the fitness coach for professional sports club Borussia Dortmund for their 2020-21 season.

Alica Schmidt shares her unique take on adapting to new challenges

Alica Schmidt at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt is a rising track star from Germany who competes in multiple race disciplines. During the German Indoor Athletics Championships in 2022, she attained the second position. During an interview from the World Athletics Indoor Tour 2025 via CzechAthletics, the runner shared her thoughts on changing her discipline from 400m to 800m.

“I really wanted to challenge myself and I think my potential over the 800 is maybe better than over the four. So, I will just try and see and yeah hopefully, can get as far as I want to be. So we'll see the next years, but I'm really happy that I made the decision and ready for the challenge,” she said. [0:24 onwards]

Schmidt, who attended Fresenius University of Applied Sciences shared that she currently thinks her middle distance running could be better and she is optimistic about her current and future potential. Schmidt also felt “happy” regarding her resolution and further expressed that she is prepared to reach greater heights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback