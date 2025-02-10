"Cutest thing everrr"- Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known about a special new addition to family

German track athlete Alica Schmidt expressed her feelings as her family plans to buy a new dog. This comes just after her second meet of the 2025 season in Ostrava, Czech Republic on February 4.

Schmidt failed to clinch a podium finish in the race and secured the ninth position in the Czech Indoor Gala 2025. She clocked a run time of 2:06.23 which was comparatively slower than her first 800m short track race of the season in Erfurt (2:05.57).

Just a few days after the meeting, Schmidt visited a dog center to get a new dog. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the dog. In the post, Schmidt can be seen in a white dress as she pets the dog. She remarked:

"Family of mine is getting a dog so we visited him"

She added:

"Isn't that the cutest thing everrr"

Screenshot of Schmidt's Instagram story feat her new dog (Image via: Schmidt's Instagram)

The Cezch Indoor Gala 2025 saw Gabriela Gajanova clinch victory in a run time of 2:02.16 while her teammate, Eveliina Maattanen secured a second-place finish in 2:02.40.

Alica Schmidt shared her thoughts after the first 800m race of the season

Schmidt donning a white dress during the launch of a new Ashton Martin DB 12 model in 2023 in France (Image via: Getty Images)

Alica Schmidt recently shared her thoughts after competing in the first 800m race of the 2025 track and field season in Erfurt where she finished sixth. The German athlete changed her focus from the 400m to the 800m after the conclusion of the last season.

In an Instagram post, Schmidt shared that she had not got the results she was looking for from her first race of the season. She added that despite this, she is trusting the process:

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back."

Alica Schmidt had a comparatively better start to the season last year. She produced impressive performances in several indoor meets including the German Indoor Championships in Leipzeig. She won the second position in the 400m short track event and was part of the 4x200m relay team that clinched the first position.

