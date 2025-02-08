Alica Schmidt shares the favourite photo of her track career in latest update

Alica Schmidt recently shared her favorite photo from her track career. The athlete is currently preparing for the 2025 track season.

Schmidt made her 2025 debut at the Nationals Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025, competing in the 800m race, where she clocked 2:05.57 and ended up securing a sixth-place finish. Following this, she competed in her second race on February 4 at the Czech Indoor Gala and earned a ninth-place finish after almost falling in the first 100m of the race. She recorded 2:06.23 in this race, securing the last position.

Amid this, the German athlete showcased the favourite photo of her track career by sharing a reel on Instagram. She revealed an old picture from the 2022 European Championships, which was held in Munich, where she was seen getting ready for her race on the track. The post's caption read:

Trending

"Forever my favourite track photo✨"

Alica Schmidt did not have a successful 2024 track season as she couldn't attain a podium finish at the Paris Olympics. Following this, she announced a major change in her track career, shifting her focus from the 400m to the 800m during the off-season.

She has frequently been sharing updates from her training sessions, including both indoor and outdoor workouts.

Alica Schmidt opened up about her 800m debut race in the 2025 season

In Picture: German athlete, Alica Schmidt disappointed with her 800m race - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt's 800m debut race of the 2025 season in Erfurt, Germany, did not pan out as expected, as she earned a sixth-place finish. Following this race, the athlete expressed her disappointment by sharing a post on Instagram.

She uploaded a video of her indoor season debut race and added a caption reflecting on her performance. The German athlete stated that it wasn't where she wanted to be but that she would keep working hard for future races.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," Alica Schmidt wrote.

This isn't the only time when Schmidt spoke about her 800m race; she also opened up about it ahead of her second race of the season at the Czech Indoor Gala. Making her feelings known about the transition, she said:

"Of course, it's a huge change in training. I didn't know that it's this different because, of course, the endurance part is much, much higher. But I really love it. I fell really in love with the training and the process. And, of course, I know it's a long way to go. But I'm really happy to get every experience I get and hopefully can improve the next year."

Alica Schmidt concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she competed in the women's 4x400m relay race and the mixed 4x400m relay dash. However, she and her team finished seventh in Heat 2 of both races, failing to qualify for the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback