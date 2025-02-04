"F**k, I really have to do it now"- Alica Schmidt opens up on living up to her promise to compete in another event after the Paris Olympics

Alica Schmidt shared that her long-planned 800m race debut didn't happen until she tried it after the Paris Olympics. Schmidt recently finished training with a professional 800m group in South Africa before the 2025 track season began.

In November last year, Schmidt touched down in South Africa. Over the past three months, her training regimen typically consisted of high-intensity runs and late-night lactic sessions. Following that, she made her season debut in the 800m at the Indoor 12th Erfut Athletics in Hartwig-Gauder-Halle.

Ahead of her 800m feat at the Czech Indoor Gala on February 4, 2025, Schmidt spoke at a press conference, explaining how she had been planning to compete in the event for years, but only acted on it after the Paris Olympics.

"And already a few years ago, I said I really want to try the 800. So I set the goal to run one 800 meter after Paris. And your time was flying. And it was after Paris. And I was like, f**k, I really have to do it now. And then one week after the relay, I tried it. And I really fell in love with this event. And I said, OK, I really want to give it a shot. And this year, I prepared myself for the 800'".

"Of course, it's a huge change in training. I didn't know that it's this different because, of course, the endurance part is much, much higher. But I really love it. I fell really in love with the training and the process. And, of course, I know it's a long way to go. But I'm really happy to get every experience I get and hopefully can improve the next year."

Alica Schmidt expressed discontent over her season debut in the middle-distance event in Germany

Alica Schmidt, who ran in the heats for the German mixed 4x400m relay team in Paris, missed out on an Olympic medal at the 2024 Games. However, she quickly returned to competition for the remainder of the year and prepared for the 2025 indoor season.

After training in South Africa, she made her season debut at the 12th Erfurt Indoor Athletics Meet on her home track, but was not pleased with her performance.

"800m debut in the books. Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The two-time Olympian clocked 2:05.57 in the 800m.

Alica Schmidt's resume boasts a 4x400m relay silver at the European Athletics U20 Championships and a bronze in the same at the U23 Championships.

