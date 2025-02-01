"Not satisfied yet"- Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known after season debut as she transitions to compete in a new event

Alica Schmidt recently made her much-awaited 2025 season debut by competing in a new event. Following her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, Schmidt shifted her focus from competing in her pet event, 400m, to 800m.

She was recently seen competing in 800m in an indoor event Sparkassen Indoor 12th Erfurt Athletics Meeting held at the Hartwig Gauder Halle in Erfurt, Germany on Friday, January 31. Following her intense month-long training session in South Africa, the Olympian made her season debut in an indoor event.

The 26-year-old represented the SSC Berlin club and posted a time of 2:05.57 to settle in sixth place. The race was dominated by Majtie Kolberg, Eveliina, and Annemarie Nissen after clocking 2:00.53, 2:01.55, and 2:02.15, respectively. Schmidt's training partner Kolberg recorded a world lead with her remarkable time.

Following her first race of 2025, Schmidt shared a glimpse of her first indoor 800m and expressed her joy. She added that while she was happy with the experience, she was not fully satisfied and had fixed her sights on the upcoming event on Tuesday, February 4.

"First indoor 800," Schmidt wrote on Instagram. "Was so much fun running with these fast girls!!! Not satisfied yet but next one Tuesday."

Further sharing her excitement for her athletic journey in 800m, she wrote:

"Stepping out of my comfort zone and can't wait for this journey," adding a heart emoji.

Alica Schmidt shifted her focus from her pet event 400m to 800m following her Paris Olympics appearance

Alica Schmidt made her second appearance at the Games after being an alternate at the 2020 Summer Olympics. In Paris, she competed alongside her teammates Paul Bredau, Manuel Sanders, and Eileen Demes in the 4x400m mixed relay event, finishing in seventh place in the heat round.

Following the Paris Games, Alica Schmidt decided to compete in the 800m, while expressing her anticipation.

"After Paris, I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone," she wrote on Instagram. "Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year."

"I‘m super excited for this new challenge and what it will bring ✨ (I‘m also going to run the 400m but focus more on the endurance part in training for now) Let this journey begin," she added.

Schmidt will be seen competing in her next race at the 2025 Czech Indoor Gala event, which will be held at the Athletic Hall Ostrava on Tuesday.

