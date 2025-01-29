Alica Schmidt shows off Christmas gift during her flight journey after finishing high-altitude training camp in South Africa 

Alica Schmidt showed off the new Kindle she received as a Christmas gift, expressing how the device helps her during travel. The German sprinter recently returned home from her extended South African trip for high-altitude training.

Schmidt, the sprinter who competed in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has set her sights on the 800m in the upcoming season. To gear up for that, she trained for weeks with a high-altitude training camp in the southernmost tip of the African continent, regularly sharing updates of her track progression.

In a recent Instagram post, while traveling home, the 26-year-old shared a photo of her new Kindle, the gift she received during Christmas. Making her feelings known about the device, she captioned it:

"Got a Kindle for Christmas and absolutely love it! Especially for travelling because it's so light and you can buy any book at anytime."

Alica Schmidt shows her new Kindle; Instagram - @alicasmd

As she wrapped up her time training, she penned an emotional note to South Africa and expressed excitement for being homebound.

"Honestly a bit sad to leave South Africa. We had such a great time but I'm also excited for indoors and coming home," she captioned her Instagram story.

Alica Schmidt recently posted a picture carousel on Instagram, summing up another training camp added to her resume.

"Begin the slideshow - training camp archives. Another camp in the books, now it‘s time to start indoor season."

Alicia Schmidt @Instagram

The pictures featured her in different settings, running on the track with her training mates, enjoying meals with them, training with the rainbow glowing in the background and posing for selfies, among others.

Alica Schmidt shared how the Olympics go beyond medals and laurels

Alica Schmidt running at the Paris Olympics 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Alicia Schmidt traveled to Paris as a substitute but failed to make a mark in the Japanese capital. Her second appearance in the Olympics also ended early in the relay heats. Despite not bagging a podium finish, the 26-year-old shed light on how the quadrennial Games is more about taking inspiration from the legends, celebrating diversity and much more.

"The Olympics are not just about winning medals. It‘s about being alongside inspiring athletes while competing at the highest level. Showing ambition, celebrating diversity and people no matter who they are and where they are from."

She added:

"The past weeks were an emotional rollercoaster and I was able to learn a lot. As an athlete I am still not where I want to be and maybe I will never be. But the one thing that is for sure: I will never stop trying and figuring out ways to improve."

Schmidt bagged the silver in the 4×400m relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships. She also won a bronze in the same event at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships.

