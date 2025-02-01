Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known as teammates impress in World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger event

German track athlete Alica Schmidt recently expressed her feelings as fellow runners Majtie Kolberg and Eveliina Maattanen ran an impressive 800 short track race at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025 on Friday (Jan 31). Kolberg registered a run time of 2:00.53 to win the race in her season opener, while Mattanen clocked 2:01.55 to clinch the second position.

This performance put Kolberg among the fastest-clocked run times in the distance so far in the season. Mattanen, on the other, registered the national lead in the 800m short track event.

Schmidt was also part of the event in the 800m event and finished in the sixth position after clocking a run time of 2:05.57. Her other teammate, Veera Perala couldn't finish the 800m race.

Following the competition, Alica Schmidt took to her Instagram handle to share a post in her story as a note of appreciation for her teammates. She posted a picture with her teammates and coach, Jon Petrac, and remarked:

Trending

"Team Smashed it today @veeramaaria paced @majtie_kolberg running a world lead and @eveliinaruns running a national record"

She further added:

"We move from here"

Screenshot of Schmidt's Instagram story feat her teammates (Image via: Alica Schmidt's Instagram)

Notably, Kolberg's run time of 2:00.53 is not currently the world lead in the season. Saint Vincent runner Shafiqua Maloney (1:59.87) and United States athlete Meghan Hunter (2:00.21) clocked better run times on the same day.

Alica Schmidt shared her thought process before her 2025 season opener in Erfurt

Schmidt running the 4x400m relay for the German national team during the 2023 World Championships in Budapest (Image via: Getty Images)

Alica Schmidt recently shared her thought process before her first 800m competition of the 2025 season. In her recent vlog uploaded on January 26, Schmidt shared that she wasn't sure about the 800m race at Erfurt. Additionally, she also mentioned, her major aim from the race was to get some pace and rhythm going ahead in the season. She said (via Alica Schmidt's YouTube channel, 25:14 onwards)

"I don't know if I'm ready for the 800 yet, but I will just try and see. I have nothing to lose. Like, I really don't have any pressure because it's the first 800 [meter] season for me. I really just have to find my rhythm, find my pace."

She further said (24: 26 onwards)

"I just trained for 3 months for the 800m and it's a process, it takes time."

Schmidt recently made a shift from the 400m distance to the 800m after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback