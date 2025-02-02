"Not where I wanted to be"- Alica Schmidt opens up about indoor season debut as she participates in a middle-distance event

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts as she made her season debut in a middle-distance event at the Indoor 12th Erfut Athletics meeting held in Hartwig-Gauder-Halle in Germany. The Olympian decided to transition this season, competing in the 800m, and revealed that even though she was not content with her performance.

After Schmidt's Paris Olympics appearance, she announced that she would be transitioning and competing in the 800m along with her quarter-mile pet event, which she had wanted to do since 2022. To prepare for the 800m, Alica Schmidt went to South Africa to practice in high-altitude training and often shared glimpses of her workout with fans on social media.

As per the official results, Schmidt clocked 2:05.57 in her 800m season debut in Erfurt, Germany. She took to Instagram to reflect on her performance and revealed that she trusted the process and hoped to improve as the season progressed.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," she wrote.

Furthermore, she thanked her team and the fans for their support and constant encouragement during tough times.

Alica Schmidt on her decision to compete in a different event post the Paris Olympics

Alica Schmidt competes in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt took to Instagram to express her thoughts about her decision to compete in the 800m in the 2025 season. The German athlete shared she wanted to go out of her comfort zone and try something new for the track season.

The 26-year-old athlete revealed that she ran the 800m and the 600m after the Paris Olympics and enjoyed pushing herself out of her comfort zone.

"After Paris I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀," she wrote.

Schmidt expressed that although she would still be competing in the 400m, her major focus during the training sessions would be to build endurance.

