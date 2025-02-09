Alica Schmidt rocks white top and brown pants in latest mirror selfie during off-day retreat

Alica Schmidt was spotted relaxing after back-to-back 800m races last week on her off day. The German runner initially competed in 400m before moving to the middle distance this year and has had a rough start to the season so far.

Schmidt posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Sunday, February 9. She was dressed in a stylish white top and brown pants. In her next story, she shared a sunkissed look from her car before posting a picture of her breakfast.

Alica Schmidt's Instagram stories

The 26-year-old opened her season at the end of last month at Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025. She clocked 2:05.57 for a sixth-place finish and was even slower in her next race at the Czech Indoor Gala, running 2:06.93 to finish ninth.

Following her season opener, Schmidt acknowledged she needed more training and is continuing to prepare hard with her coaches in Berlin.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," she wrote.

The 26-year-old made her Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics last year. She was part of the German women's team and mixed 4x400m relay teams but didn't win any medals.

Alica Schmidt makes feelings known on transitioning from 400m to 800m

Alica Schmidt at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image: Getty)

While Alica Schmidt had been making plans to shift to 800m following the Paris Olympics for several years, she didn't think there would be a lot of changes in her training. However, the 26-year-old recently admitted she found the transition tough but loved the challenge.

"Of course, it's a huge change in training. I didn't know that it's this different because, of course, the endurance part is much, much higher. But I really love it. I fell really in love with the training and the process. And, of course, I know it's a long way to go. But I'm really happy to get every experience I get and hopefully can improve the next year," she said at a Cezech Indoor Gala press conference.

Schmidt raced once each in 800m and 600m distances at the end of last season. She recorded lifetime best times in both events before announcing her decision to shift to the middle distance in the 2025 season.

