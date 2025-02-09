Alica Schmidt reacts as she receives massive support from teammates and coach amid tough workout 

Alica Schmidt expressed her gratitude for the support she received from her teammates and coach during a tough training session amid the ongoing indoor season. The German athlete recently made a transition from her pet quarter-mile event to compete in the 800m this season.

Schmidt's decision to compete in the 800m stemmed from a promise she made to herself in 2022 that she would transition to the middle-distance event after the Paris Olympics. After the conclusion of the quadrennial Games in Paris last year, Alica Schmidt went to South Africa for a high-altitude training camp to build her endurance for the 800m.

The 26-year-old athlete participated in two 800m races in the indoor season this year but is yet to register a podium finish. Schmidt frequently offers glimpses of her practice sessions with fans on social media and took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share a video of an intense training session, where she was doing repetitions with very little rest in between.

The 35-second rest made the workout strenuous as she aimed to build speed endurance for her upcoming races. One of the highlights of her workout was when her coaches and teammates stepped in to cheer and motivate her as she was getting tired toward the end of the workout.

Schmidt thanked her teammates for their incredible support.

" Training Group support >>> 😮‍💨🥹🫶🏻🤍✨👯‍♀️," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt expresses gratitude for her teammates' support | @alicasmd/Instagram

Furthermore, Schmidt shared a glimpse of her gym workout as she concluded her training for this week.

Alica Schmidt offers update after her 800m debut

Schmidt competes in the women's 4x400m relay in Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt took to Instagram to express her thoughts after her 800m season debut at the 12th Erfurt Athletics Meeting. She clocked 2:05.67 to finish sixth overall. The 26-year-old expressed that while she has a long way to go, she was content with her performance and trusted the process.

The German athlete revealed how she hoped to learn from her experience and perform better in the upcoming races of the season.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," she wrote.

Furthermore, Schmidt expressed that she was enjoying the transition and thanked her team and the fans for their support.

