Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known with inspiring message after underwhelming finish in second race of the season

German track athlete Alica Schmidt made her feelings known with a motivational message after participating in two races in the 2025 track season. Schmidt came into this season after an Olympic year and also with a transition from 400m to 800m.

She made her season debut on the home turf, Erfurt, and then traveled to the Czech Republic to compete in the Czech Indoor Gala. Schmidt took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her second race of the season in Ostrava where she finished 9th.

She also added Robin Schulz and Cyril's 2024 song, "World Gone Wild" in the background. The 26-year-old shared an inspirational message in the caption after a disappointing performance in Ostrava and stated:

"Don’t watch the clock, instead do what it does. Keep going ❤️‍🔥"

Besides her track and field career, Schmidt also has an immense fan following on her social media handles including an impressive 5.6M on her Instagram. She also has an impressive number of subscribers on her YouTube (over 300K).

Alica Schmidt shared her thoughts before competing in her first 800m race of the season

Alica Schmidt after running the Mixed 4x400m relay during the 2023 World Championships in Budapest (Image via: Getty Images)

Alica Schmidt recently expressed her feelings after the pre-meet of her first 800m race of the 2025 track and field season. She finished sixth in the race held in Erfurt after registering a run time of 2:05.57s as her teammate Majtie Kolberg clinched victory in the event.

In her race vlog, Schmidt said she felt that the 800m pace was too fast for her but also explained that she would be fine on race day with the high adrenaline. Additionally, she also mentioned that she faced the same nervousness while competing in the 400m events. She said (via Alica Schmidt, YouTube channel, 6:42 onwards):

"Pre-meet is done and I have to say I was a little bit surprised how fast the 800m pace is. It felt quite fast today but yeah it will be fine tomorrow with adrenaline and it's always like that. Also for the 400m when I do a pre-race of 250m or so, I am always thinking, oh my god how am I supposed to run this pace over 400. I won't be able to finish the race if I go this fast but during the race it's always fine. I hope that it's the same over 800."

In her vlog, the German track athlete also shared that during the 800m race she felt anxious after crossing the 400m mark.

