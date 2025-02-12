Alica Schmidt shares glimpse of her intense training session amid 2025 indoor track season

Alica Schmidt recently gave a peek into her intense training session for the upcoming events of the 2025 track season. The athlete has currently competed in two events in the new season.

Schmidt began her season at the Nationals Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025, running the 800m race on her home turf. She finished sixth with a time of 2:05:57. Her second race was on February 4 at the Czech Indoor Gala in Czechia, where she finished ninth in 2:06.23. A near fall in the first 100m of the race impacted her subsequent laps and contributed to her last-place finish.

After these two unexpected results, the German is working harder to improve her skills for her upcoming events and has shared a glimpse of her training sessions on social media. She took to her Instagram story to share a video of her intense workout session, which included weighted sprints.

Trending

Alica Schmidt's Instagram story

In the second story, she was seen performing high-hurdle jumps.

Schmidt's Instagram story

Schmidt concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, which did not pan out as expected. She competed in the women's 4x100m relay and mixed 4x100m relay; however, she fell short of reaching the finals after she and her team earned a seventh place finish in Heat 2 of both races. Months after this, Schmidt made the announcement of transitioning to 800m from the 400m race.

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about her first 800m of the season

German tracka nd field athlete, Alica Schmoidt - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt's first 800m race of the 2025 season in Erfurt didn't go as planned, resulting in a sixth-place finish. In her race vlog afterwards, the 26-year-old discussed running the 800m for the first time, admitting she found the pace a bit too fast. However, she said that she would work harder to improve her pace.

"Pre-meet is done and I have to say I was a little bit surprised how fast the 800m pace is. It felt quite fast today but yeah it will be fine tomorrow with adrenaline and it's always like that. Also for the 400m when I do a pre-race of 250m or so, I am always thinking, oh my god how am I supposed to run this pace over 400. I won't be able to finish the race if I go this fast but during the race it's always fine. I hope that it's the same over 800," said Alica Schmidt. (6:42 onwards)

Alica Schmidt's personal best in the 800m is 2:05.57.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback