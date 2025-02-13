Alica Schmidt shares aftermath of intense training session after underwhelming start to indoor season

Alica Schmidt has shared a video of her teammates lying on the floor or limping after an exhausting training session. Schmidt has participated in two races so far in the ongoing track season.

Alica Schmidt, the German sprinter who specializes in 400m, announced her decision to race the 600m and 800m in the 2025 track season. She was part of the mixed 4x400m relay squad at the 2024 Paris Games but walked home without a podium finish. Soon after, she flew to South Africa to train for the 800m with an international training group.

Not long before her 2025 debut in Erfurt, Germany, she returned to her home tracks. Schmidt participated in the Czech Indoor Gala next but could only secure a ninth-place finish in the 800m short track event.

In her recent Instagram story, she shot a video of her teammates unable to walk or breathe after an intense workout session. She captioned it:

"This kinda session"

Alica Schmidt showing her teammates after an intense training session; Instagram - @alicasmd

On February 11, the 26-year-old posted a strong message after a disappointing finish in Czech.

"Don’t watch the clock, instead do what it does. Keep going."

After making her 800m debut in Germany, Alica Schmidt penned a note to motivate herself for the days to come since her finish in her debut race was not as desired.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back," she posted on Instagram on February 1.

Alica Schmidt welcomed a new addition to her family

Schmidt at the European Championships Munich 2022 - (Source: Getty)

After Alica Schmidt's first races in the ongoing season, Schmidt shared a video of herself, petting a puppy and calling it the newest addition to her family. She took to her Instagram story and wrote:

""Family of mine is getting a dog so we visited him. Isn't that the cutest thing everrr"

Though the 26-year-old didn't make a podium finish at the Paris Games, she penned a note of gratitude for her experience and highlighted that the platform celebrating diversity meant more than winning a medal.

"The Olympics are not just about winning medals. It‘s about being alongside inspiring athletes while competing at the highest level. Showing ambition, celebrating diversity and people no matter who they are and where they are from," she wrote in her Instagram post in August 2024.

Schmidt traveled to Tokyo for her first Olympic Games but didn't get a scope to run since she was a substitute for the relay squad.

