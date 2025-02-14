Alica Schmidt shares harsh reality of being an athlete amid indoor track season

Alica Schmidt updated her social media fans about undergoing the second doping control session for the week. She came fresh off her participation at the Czech Indoor Gala, her second event of the 2025 track season.

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about competing in the 600 m and 800 m in the ongoing season. Her Paris Olympic stint was cut short as the German mixed 4x400m relay squad couldn't move past the preliminary stage.

However, Schmidt pulled herself up from the setback and joined a high-altitude training group in South Africa to prepare for the 800 m.

After hectic late-night lactic sessions and three-month-long intense training, she returned home for her indoor season debut in Germany.

In a recent Instagram story, she shared a snap of the equipment used for doping control, sharing that it was the second session of the week.

"Second doping control this week. Both at 6am."

Alica Schmidt shares a photo of her second doping control; Instagram - @alicasmd

In a recent story, she shared a video of her German teammates exhausted after a training session. Some were lying on the floor while others struggled to walk or breathe properly.

"This kinda session," she captioned.

Schmidt's stint at the Czech Indoor Gala earned her the ninth place in the 800 m. After the setback, she issued a strong message to assert that her run for the podium would continue.

"Don’t watch the clock, instead do what it does. Keep going"

Schmidt was part of the 4x400m relay team that clinched the runner-up finish at the 2017 European Athletics U20 World Championships.

Alica Schmidt expressed that her 2025 indoor season debut was not as desired

Alica Schmidt looking on at the Paris Olympics 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Alica Schmidt made her season debut at the Nationals Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor event, where she finished sixth in the 800m race with a time of 2:05:57. After training with a professional group in South Africa for three months during off-season, Schmidt wasn't pleased with her finish in Erfurt.

However, she expressed gratitude to her team in anticipation of making more progress in the upcoming 800 races.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back," her caption read.

Schmidt recently shifted her focus from track to welcome a new family member, a dog. She visited the facility to pet the dog before the adoption.

