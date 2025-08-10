Alica Schmidt gets emotional while reflecting on Paris Olympics appearance

Alica Schmidt got emotional as she reflected on her Paris Olympics appearance. The German athlete competed in the mixed 4x400 relay at the quadrennial games and became nostalgic as a year had passed since her appearance in the prestigious Stade de France.Schmidt was selected to be a part of the German team as a substitute for the previous edition of the Olympics in Tokyo. However, the German athlete did not get an opportunity to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, Alica Schmidt has gone on to significantly improve her performances in major competitions.Her dream to compete in the Olympics came true in 2024 in Paris when she made an appearance in the mixed 4x400m relay. Alica Schmidt, Jean Paul Bredau, Manual Sanders, and Eileen Deemes were members of the German mixed relay team. The German team failed to qualify for the finals of the event after they finished seventh in the heats with a performance of 3:15.63.Alica Schmidt expressed her elation on receiving the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage of the sport and compete against some of the best athletes in the world. She became nostalgic and reshared a glimpse of her appearance at the Paris Olympics. The German athlete expressed how time has flown by quickly as she continued her pursuits on the track in a quest for greatness.&quot;Already one year ago,&quot; she wrote.Alica Schmidt gets emotional on Paris Olympics appearance | Instagram@alicasmdWhen Alica Schmidt announced her change of plans after the Paris OlympicsSchmidt at the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Five - Source: GettyAlica Schmidt penned a heartfelt note while reflecting on her campaign at the Paris Olympics. The German athlete shared that the year was filled with unforgettable memories for her both on and off the track.Moreover, Schmidt expressed that competing at the Paris Olympics was the highlight of her year.&quot;It’s been quite a year 🤯It was filled with so many highlights and I made some memories that will last forever: 🇧🇸 from the world relays in the Bahamas, where we qualified the mixed relay for the Olympics 🇮🇹 to the European championships in Rome, where we qualified the women’s 4x400m for Paris 🇩🇪 to the German nationals 🇫🇷 and of course: THE OLYMPICS🥹&quot; she wrote.Alica Schmidt made a major announcement and shared that she would be making a transition to middle-distance events, along with the 400m, in the 2025 season. She shared that she wanted to get out of her comfort zone and try the 800m for a long time.&quot;After Paris I tried something new and ran a 800m &amp; 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSchmidt hoped to push her limits and learn new tactics as she delved into the world of middle-distance running in the 2025 season.