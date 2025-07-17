"Time is flying"- Alica Schmidt goes down the memory lane as she recalls one of her favorite track memories with German Team

Alica Schmidt recalled some great moments with teammates and shared glimpses of one of her favorite memories while representing Germany on the European stage. The German athlete shared pictures with her teammates from the 2017 European U20 Championships.
The U20 European Championships 2017 were held at the Stadio Carlo Zecchini in Italy, and Alica Schmidt competed in the women's 4x400m relay. Her teammates included Meike Gerlach, Vanessa Aniteye, and Corinna Schwab. The German team finished first in the heats and concluded their campaign at the European U20 Championships with a silver medal in the finals.
The team clocked 3:33.08, surpassing the previous U20 women's 4x400m relay world record, and had the second-fastest performance in the event in U20 age group after the Ukranian Team, who won the title at the event. Alica Schmidt shared glimpses of her time from the European U20 Championships and expressed that it was one of her favorite memories.
The German athlete posted pictures with her teammates and wrote:
" 8 years ago🥹🤯 time is flying!!"
Moreover, she briefed fans about her experience of competing as well as experiencing the major European event and wrote:
" We really had the best time back then forever one of my favorite memories"
Furthermore, Schmidt had set a personal best in the 400m with a performance of 54.23s in the heats; however, she withdrew from the finals of the 400m.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.