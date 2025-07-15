Alica Schmidt gets emotional on returning to favorite event after a year

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts as she competed in a 400m race after a year. The German athlete shared her excitement about getting to compete in the quarter mile after running the 800m since the beginning of the season.

Schmidt began the 2025 season with the goal of fulfilling her wish to compete in middle-distance races after the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old went on multiple high-altitude training camps to prepare for her transition to the 800m. She made her 800m debut in the indoor season and went on to steadily improve her performances while facing certain setbacks in her first few races, such as not being able to register a podium win.

However, as she stepped into the outdoor season, Alica Schmidt clocked her personal best of 2:04.51 at the Atleticageneve along with a second-place finish. As Schmidt navigated her way through the 2025 outdoor season, she competed in her first 400m race after a year at the Meeting Sport e Solidarietà Lignano.

Alica Schmidt clocked 53.41s and finished sixth in the race. She expressed her feelings about competing in her favorite event, the 400m, after a year. She shared her elation on being able to compete in Italy.

Schmidt speaks about competing in Italy | Instagram@alicasmd

Moreover, Schmidt got emotional on being able get back to block starts, something that she was missing while competing in 800m races.

"First time back in the blocks after a year🥹❤️‍🔥" she wrote.

Alica Schmidt expresses her excitement | Instagram@alicasmd

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement to compete in 800m races in the 2025 season.

Alica Schmidt opens up about being annoyed after 800m race

Alica Schmidt at the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Five - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt opened up about her 800m race at the German National Championships in a video posted on her official YouTube channel. The German athlete shared that the schedule for the National Games was very hectic for her. Moreover, she was not able to perform according to her expectations, as she clocked 2:09.90 and finished fourth in the finals.

Schmidt was relieved that she did not get injured at the event as she walked out of the race with a swollen knee.

"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," she said on her YouTube channel 'Alica Schmidt.' (14:18)

Schmidt hoped to continue her improvements in the outdoor season and emerge victorious in major events later this year.

