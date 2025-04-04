"You completely lose track of time"- Alica Schmidt makes feelings known about training in South Africa

Alica Schmidt has expressed her thoughts about undergoing practice in a high-altitude training camp in South Africa. The German athlete revealed that she often loses track of time as she completely indulges in improving her performance while gearing up for the track season.

Ad

Schmidt went to South Africa a couple of months after the Paris Olympics 2024 to train in a high-altitude camp, as she aimed to compete in another event in the 2025 season. The 26-year-old revealed that she decided to transition to middle-distance running as a result of a promise she made to herself in 2022.

Along with the 800m, Alica Schmidt revealed that she will continue to participate in the 400m and the 4x400m relay in the 2025 season. After reaching South Africa, she regularly shared updates about her training sessions and progress with her fans on social media.

Ad

Trending

After an initial training camp, she returned to Germany to compete in the Indoor season in the 800m for the first time. The 26-year-old made multiple appearances in 800m races, though she could not clinch a medal in any of her races in the indoor season.

Despite the minor setback, Alica Schmidt remained optimistic and hoped to improve her performances in her upcoming races as she returned to training once again. She shared a picture from one of her training sessions in South Africa on Instagram stories and revealed how the busy schedule at the training camp makes her lose track of time.

Ad

"Throwback to South Africa in November. Time is really flying, especially in camps you completely loose track of time," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt shares a message about her camp | Instagram@alicasmd

Alica Schmidt opens up about her 800m race at the National Games

Schmidt competes in the Paris Olympics 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts after her first 800m appearance in the German National Championships and revealed that she was a bit disappointed with her performance. The 26-year-old expressed how she could not perform up to her expectations

Ad

Moreover, she revealed that after watching the whole race again, she felt she could have made better decisions.

"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," she said on her YouTube channel 'Alica Schmidt.' (14:18)

Ad

Furthermore, Schmidt revealed she was trying to experience the event to understand the technical aspects of the 800m better, so that she could improve in her future appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback