"I should have maybe made some better decisions"- Alica Schmidt gets real as she reflects on her first 800m National Appearance 

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts about her appearance in the 800m at the German National Games. The Olympian expressed how after rewatching her performance in the race, she believed that there were instances where she could have made better decisions, which would eventually result in a different outcome.

The German athlete decided to pursue a new event after the Paris Olympics to fulfill a promise that she had made to herself back in 2022. Alica Schmidt competed in three 800m races before appearing in the German National Games.

She clocked 2:09.90 and finished fourth overall in the 800m short track. Even though Alica Schmidt began the race with great momentum, she could not hold on to the leading pack till the final moments of the race. The German athlete shared her thoughts about her National appearance in the 800m and the 4x200m relay in her latest YouTube video.

"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," she said. (14:18)

"I knew that the 800m is a bumpy race, but this race and I watched it again. Yeah, I should have maybe made some better decisions. It was my fourth race over the 800, so, of course, I just have to gain experience," she added.

Alica Schmidt on her plans to improve in the 800m

Alica Schmidt competes in the 4x400m relay at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt took to Instagram to share her feelings about competing in the National Games in the 800m. The German athlete revealed that the race did not go according to her plan however, she was content with her performance as it was her first appearance at such a major event.

She hoped to improve her performance and work on her weak points as the season progressed. Moreover, Schmidt acknowledged the need to improve her race tactics to dominate in the 800m.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" she wrote.

"But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team 🙋🏼‍♀️" she added.

Alica Schmidt expressed her elation at transitioning to the 800m in this season and thanked her fans for their constant support throughout the off-season.

