  Alica Schmidt gears up to compete at the National Championships in a new event

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Feb 22, 2025 01:05 GMT
Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty
Alica Schmidt at the Paris 2024 Olympics- Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt expressed her excitement to compete in a new event at the National Indoor Championships. The German athlete revealed that she will be competing in the 800m at the National Games in Helmut-Körnig-Halle, Dortmund, as she aims for a transition in events in the 2025 track season.

Right after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, Schmidt decided to pursue her long standing dream of competing in the 800m. She took to social media to reveal that it was someting that she had decided back in 2022. She was just waiting for the perfect time to embark on this new journey, after the quadrennial games in the French capital.

In order to prepare for the 800m, Schmidt decided to go to South Africa for a high altitude training camp. The German athlete would often share glimpses of her training sessions and fun moments with the team on social media. She made her season debut in the 800m at the 12 Erfut Athletics meeting held in Hartwig-Gauder-Halle in Germany on January 31, 2025.

As she gears up to compete at the upcoming National Games, she took to Instagram to share her excitement about her appearance and wrote:

"Nationals this weekend 🔥 & this time over the 800m 👀❤️‍🔥"
Alica Schmidt on her 800m season debut

Alica Schmidt competes in the women&#039;s 4x400m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Source: Getty
Alica Schmidt took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her sesaon debut in the 800m at the 12 Erfut Athletics meeting held in Hartwig-Gauder-Halle. As per the offical timings by World Athletics, the German athlete clocked 2:05.57 and finished sixth overall.

Schmidt expressed her elation on being able to compete and make a quick transition into another event, apart from her pet 400m event, early in the 2025 season. However, she revealed that she has a long way to go to reach her goals. The 26-year-old athlete expressed her excitement to compete in the rest of the track season and subsequently improve her performances with time.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," she wrote.
Furthermore, Schmidt thanked her team for their support throughout the off season and hoped to put forward her best performance as the season progressed.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
हिन्दी