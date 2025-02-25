Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts after missing the podium by a narrow margin in her first National Games appearance in the 800m. The German athlete finished fourth overall and revealed that the race was very tough for her, and it did not go according to plan.

Schmidt primarily ran the quarter mile and made a transition to the 800m to fulfil a promise that she made to herself back in 2022. The German athlete went to South Africa for a high-altitude training camp to develop the endurance and strength to propel a transition to the 800 m. She competed in regional indoor events before gearing up to compete in the German Indoor National Championships.

The 26-year-old clocked 2.09.90s to finish fourth after a competitive race between the leading pack. Alica Schmidt took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the race. Schmidt expressed that she was prepared to compete in a tough race as there were multiple tactical aspects of the 800m that she was still learning. Moreover, she revealed her plans to learn from her experience and inculcate some changes as she hopes to improve for the summer.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" she wrote.

"But I‘m happy to take away silver with the girls over the 4x200m relay ❤️‍🔥 always the best to race with your team 🙋🏼‍♀️" she added.

Alica Schmidt on her decision to compete in the 800m

Alica Schmidt competes in the women's 4x400m relay in Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt took to Instagram to share a detailed post to shed light on her plans for the 2025 track season. She expressed her desire to pursue her long-standing dream of competing in middle-distance events alongside her pet quarter-mile event.

Schmidt revealed that she decided to make a transition into the 800m event in the 2025 season to go out of her comfort zone as well as push her limits.

"After Paris I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀," she wrote.

The 26-year-old expressed her excitement to participate in a new event and thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

