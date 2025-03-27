Alica Schmidt makes feelings known as she gets back to training after debut in a new event in 2025 season

Alica Schmidt recently gave fans an update about her training sessions. The German runner has switched to the 800m distance for 2025 and is currently gearing up for the upcoming outdoor season.

Schmidt first tasted success in the track and field world in 2017, when she clinched silver in the 4x400m relay at the U20 European Athletics Championships while representing the German team. Since then, Schmidt’s on-track career has seen her medal at the European U23 Athletics Championships and qualify for two Olympic Games.

Away from the track, the German enjoys a large social media following and regularly shares updates about her life and training with fans. Most recently, she shared a photo of a dirt road on her Instagram story and wrote,

“Back to basics. That's the road we're running up and down for the next weeks.”

Via Schmidt's Instagram story

While previously a 400m runner, Alica Schmidt has switched to the 800m distance for 2025. After wrapping up her indoor season, the German will now be eyeing a strong performance in outdoor competitions.

Alica Schmidt shares honest insight into her training

Alica Schmidt recently gave fans an honest insight into her training. The German shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, detailing a week in her life and spoke about struggling with motivation amid her busy schedule.

Explaining that she had to train alone as she had a shoot later in the day, she said,

“I am absolutely not motivated to train today but I have to get it done. I have to train alone today because of the shoot...I'm alone here today. I have a speed session and my abs are so sore from the plank challenge. Of course I also have days where I'm not motivated, mostly when I have to train alone.” (18:31 onwards)

She went on to add that despite the lack of motivation, skipping a training session is never an option, saying,

“But I'm not even thinking about skipping a session, that is not happening. And afterwards I always feel good. The only training I have regretted was the training I didn't do. When I really don't have any motivation, I just think of my goals and the last competition that wasn't as good as I wanted it to be. Bad races always give me the most motivation so that's the good thing about that.”

Alica Schmidt kicked off her 2025 season at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025 in January, where she finished sixth in the finals. She followed this up with a ninth-place finish at the Czech Indoor Gala before heading to the German Indoor Championships, where she finished fourth in the 800m finals and claimed silver in the 4x200m relay.

