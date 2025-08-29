Alica Schmidt poses in all-white outfit while enjoying sunset by the pool during Thailand vacation

Alica Schmidt turned up the glamour in a white dress with the sunset in the background as she spent a getaway in Thailand. The 26-year-old was gearing up for the World Championships, but her health setback ended her dreams at the German Nationals.

Ad

Alica Schmidt tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before the German Outdoor Nationals. She ran with a health that was undergoing recovery, finished third in the 800m heats, and lost the final spot to Smilla Kolbe and Laura Wilhem, who finished first and second, respectively. The results at the Nationals meant that Schmidt would also be sidelined from the World Championships, slated to begin on September 13, 2025.

The Olympian then jetted off to Thailand for a getaway and has been enjoying her time in the coastal landscape. In a recent Instagram story, the athlete donned a simple creped white dress and posed by the infinity pool looking over the sea.

Ad

Trending

Schmidt posing in a white dress with a sunset in the background; Instagram - @alicasmd

She also posted a video on her Instagram handle, capturing the golden hour and expressing wonder with her expressions. Her caption read:

Ad

"Heart full"

In the in-video text, she wrote:

"Rich bc I've seen this with my own eyes"

Schmidt was in the 4x400m mixed relay team at the 2024 Paris Olympics but failed to make it to the finals. After that, she decided to transition to the 800m and trained with a professional in a high-altitude camp in South Africa. She also honed her skills with another 800m squad in France in the spring this year.

Ad

Alica Schmidt once revealed the reason behind switching from 400m to 800m

Schmidt at the European Championships Munich 2022 - (Source: Getty)

Alica Schmidt, who ran the 200m, 400m, and relay events throughout her career, transitioned to the 800m since she felt it would bring her more success in the long run. In an Instagram Q&A session once, the 26-year-old gave the reasoning, writing:

Ad

"I wanted a change and believe that, in the long run, I might have more potential in the 800m than the 400m. I needed a new challenge, new training schedule, new goals, and want to see where my limits are in this event."

Alica Schmidt began her indoor season with a sixth-place finish at the Erfurt Indoor, followed by a ninth-place finish in the Czech Indoor Gala. She won a podium at the Athletics Geneva before stumbling in the German Nationals in August 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More