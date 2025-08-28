Alica Schmidt poses in blue bikini in Thailand while taking time away from track after missing World Championship spot

Alica Schmidt shared glimpses of her Thailand getaway as she enjoyed her leisure time in a blue bikini. The German sprinter came off a mixed season, stepping out of her comfort zone to compete in the 800m. Alica Schmidt specialized in the 400m and even traveled with the 4x400m mixed relay team to the 2024 Paris Olympics, but achieve a podium finish. Following that, Schmidt decided to transition to the 800m and even partook in a high-altitude training camp in South Africa. She also trained with professionals in France to hone her 800m skills. Despite that, the Olympian had a wobbly start to her indoor season, finishing sixth and ninth in Erfurt Indoor and Czech Indoor Gala. In the outdoor season, she medaled at the Atleticageneve but failed to make a mark at the German Outdoor Nationals. Sitting out of the upcoming World Championships, Alica Schmidt took a vacation in Thailand, as per a recent Instagram post. She shared pictures of her moments in a white dress, a blue bikini by the pool, and sporting messy hair on the beach. She also ziplined, enjoyed a drink by the beach, and posed in dresses, besides experiencing a quiet night amid trees adorned with lights. Her caption read:&quot;Cancelling my flight home&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSchmidt recently joined forces with German brand Barebells to launch the Cookie and Caramel line of protein bars. The athlete-turned-social media star often endorses brands through her posts. Alica Schmidt reflected on her 2025 season and hoped to get back to her best form for 2026Schmidt at the Power List - Germany's Top 50 - (Source: Getty)Alica Schmidt competed in the German Outdoor Nationals, where she finished third in the 800m heats with a time of 2:06.47. However, according to the rule, the top two finishers, Smilla Kolbe (2:05.78) and Laura Wilhelm (2:06.44), advanced to the final stage. This meant that Schmidt was also scratched from the World Championships roster, and she later revealed that she was sick with COVID-19. Reflecting on her season and the lessons he took away from it, Schmidt penned a long post on Instagram, reading:&quot;This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating. This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m.&quot;She further hoped to return to 100% in the next season, adding:&quot;Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSchmidt achieved 4x400m relay podium finishes at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships and 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships.