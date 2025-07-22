Alica Schmidt shares heartbreaking update about halting training due to major disease

Alica Schmidt shared an update with fans about halting her training weeks after setting a new personal best in the 800m. The German athlete shared that she had tested positive for COVID and took some time off from training to recover.
Schmidt made her outdoor season debut in the 800m Goldenes Oval on June 1, 2025. She clocked 2:06.33 to finish ninth in the race. The 26-year-old expressed her desire to improve her performance in her upcoming races. Alica Schmidt went on to improve her performances in her next few races and even clocked her personal best in the 800m with time of 2:03.21 at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern.
The German athlete actively shares updates about her life and training with fans on social media. Recently, she shared a heartbreaking update about facing a minor setback as the outdoor season took shape. Alica Schmidt revealed that she had taken a break from practice after testing positive for COVID and hoped to get back to the track as soon as possible.
"Unfortunately got Covid a few days ago.. starting to feel better day by day and hope to be back training soon 🙏" she wrote.
The next few days of training are crucial for Schmidt, as the biggest event of the sport, the World Athletics Championships, is just around the corner which will be featuring some of the best athletes in the world competing for the ultimate title.
Alica Schmidt shares her thought on her 800m National Debut
Alica Schmidt made her 800m debut at the German Indoor Nationals in February 2025. She clocked 2:09.90 and finished fourth, thereby missing the podium by a minute margin. The German athlete expressed her thoughts about her performance in a detailed YouTube video posted on her official channel.
Schmidt shared that the National Games were hectic for her as she competed in the relay alongside the 800m, and they were scheduled in a back-to-back fashion. The German athlete expressed her disappointment about her 800m race and shared that it did not turn out up to her expectations.
"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," she said. (14:18)
Schmidt expressed her gratitude for being able to conclude her campaign at the National Games without getting injured and shared that she had a swollen knee, which could recover after some rest.