Alica Schmidt turns up the glamour in stylish white dress during Thailand getaway, days after heartbreaking end to her 2025 season

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 26, 2025 15:49 GMT
Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty
Alica Schmidt at Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt is enjoying her offseason in Thailand and shared pictures of herself in a white dress on social media. The German track and field athlete failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in September.

The 2025 track and field season has been a challenging one for Schmidt. She contracted COVID-19 in the days leading up to the German Championships, which affected her performance and prevented her from competing at her best.

Following her run at the Paris Olympics, Schmidt transitioned from the 400m to the 800m. To prepare for the 2025 season, she also attended an altitude camp in South Africa, followed by a four-week training camp in France.

While enjoying her offseason in Thailand, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Alica Schmidt shared a series of snaps on Instagram. Among them was a picture of her posing in a strapless white dress with a straight neckline.

You can find Schmidt's post on her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Instagram story (IG/@alicasmd)
Screenshot of Instagram story (IG/@alicasmd)

The athlete also posted pictures of herself trying out different adventures in Thailand, sharing a story of herself enjoying a zipline ride through a forest.

Alica Schmidt shares her honest reaction after first 800m national appearance

World Athletics Indoor Tour - Karlsruhe - Source: Getty
World Athletics Indoor Tour - Karlsruhe - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts on competing in her first indoor 800m race after transitioning from short sprints to middle-distance running following the Paris Olympics. Schmidt finished first in the 800m heat during the German Indoor Championships in February but placed fourth in the final.

Reflecting on her performance in March, Schmidt admitted she was “annoyed” with how the race went.

"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was, of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something," she said (14:18 via Alica Schmidt on YouTube).
She added:

"I knew that the 800m is a bumpy race, but this race, and I watched it again, yeah, I should have maybe made some better decisions. It was my fourth race over the 800, so, of course, I just have to gain experience."

Alica Schmidt was part of Germany’s 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay teams at the Paris Olympics, though neither advanced to the final. She also served as a reserve athlete for Germany’s 4x400m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics.

