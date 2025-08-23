Alica Schmidt poses in yellow one-shoulder co-ord set while enjoying dreamy island getaway

German track star Alica Schmidt was seen posing in a yellow co-ord set as she enjoyed her off-season in Thailand. Schmidt last competed in the 800m event at the IFAM Oordegem, where she finished eighth.Following a tough 2025 season, the sprinter is enjoying her time off in Thailand and shared a few glimpses of her time there, such as visiting a beach-side restaurant.Schmidt shared photos on her Instagram Stories while posing in a yellow co-ord set during her vacation in Thailand.Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (source: @alicasmd/Instagram)Alica Schmidt made her breakthrough in 2017 when she won a silver medal at the European U20 Championships as part of the 4x400m German relay team. She would go on to earn multiple honors, such as winning the gold medal in the 4x200m Relay Short Track event at the National Indoor Championships. After competing at the Paris Olympics, Schmidt made the decision to transition to the 800m event for the 2025 season.Schmidt also competed at the German Championships this year, where she finished third in her 800m heat, posting a time of 2:06.47. She also finished fifth at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern with a personal season best time.Alica Schmidt shares message on her 2025 season performancesThe Power List - Germany's Top 50 - Source: GettyAlica Schmidt shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on how her 2025 season went. Schmidt competed in many competitions such as The 12th Erfurt Athletics Meeting as well as the German Indoor Championships. She set a personal best of 2:03.21 in the 800m.She wrote:&quot;This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed.&quot;&quot;Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating. This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process. 🫶🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSchmidt explained that she picked up COVID-19 just a few days before the German Championships on August 2. Despite this, she was able to perform well and finish third in Heat 1 of the 800m event, just missing out on the final.