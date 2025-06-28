Alica Schmidt reveals the hardest part of training during a thunderstorm

Alica Schmidt opened up about the hardest part of working out during a thunderstorm. The German athlete shared that a thunderstorm began towards the end of her track workout, which made it difficult for her to cool down.

After facing some shortcomings in her appearance in the 2025 Indoor season, Alica Schmidt marched onto the outdoor season with great confidence after a high-altitude training camp in France. The 26-year-old clocked her personal best in the 800m in her second outdoor race of the season with a performance of 2:04.51 at the Atleticageneve in Switzerland.

She expressed her confidence to improve even more and put forward stronger performances as the season progressed. As Alica Schmidt continued her preparations for major events of the 2025 season, she shared a glimpse of her workout session on her official Instagram account. While the German athlete was wrapping up her workout, a thunderstorm started during her last repetition. Despite the pouring rain, the German athlete completed her workout.

"A thunderstorm started during my last rep 🌫️😂" she wrote.

Moreover, she revealed that the hardest part of completing the workout during a thunderstorm was cooling down right after completing the last repetition of her tempo run on the track.

"Hardest part of the workout was the cool down straight after finishing the last tempo run," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt opens up about her debut in a new event in the 2025 season

Alica Schmidt decided to compete in a middle-distance event after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics. The German athlete revealed that she had made a promise to herself back in 2022 to try a new event after the Olympic Games.

She went on two high-altitude training camps in South Africa to build her endurance and prepare for the new event. Schmidt made her 800m debut at the 12th Erfurt Athletics meet and clocked 2:05.57. The 26-year-old expressed her thoughts about her performance on Instagram and shared that she was not happy with her performance; however, she trusted the process and hoped to carry forward the experience in her upcoming races.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others backs. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," she wrote

Schmidt thanked her team and her fans for their unwavering support and hoped to push her limits in the 2025 track season.

