Alica Schmidt achieves a special milestone as she concludes high-altitude training camp

Alica Schmidt reached a milestone as she concluded her high-altitude training camp in South Africa. On her final day, the German athlete expressed her elation about finishing the V02 max program for the first time.

The 26-year-old returned to South Africa for a high-altitude training camp after competing in the Indoor season races earlier this year. She made her 800m Indoor National debut in 2025 and expressed how she had planned to make a transition to middle-distance events after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics,

Alica Schmidt, yet to achieve a podium position in the 800m, was optimistic about returning to the track in the outdoor season after undergoing rigorous training where she worked on her endurance and the technical aspects of the event. The German often shared highlights of her training as well as fun times on Instagram and recently revealed that she had concluded her training and achieved a personal milestone on her last day.

Schmidt completed her VO2 max program for the first time. The program, a combination of multiple workouts, includes interval training ranging from sprinting to high-intensity training to improve aerobic capacity, which is extremely important for the 800m.

"3 weeks of high altitude camp is a wraaap. Put in lots of good base work here," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt shares an update about her South African training camp | Instagram@alicasmd

Furthermore, she expressed her elation on making progress in her training sessions.

"Also today was the first time I could finish this Vomax program 😂🙌🏻" she added.

When Alica Schmidt spoke on making her Indoor debut in the 800m

Alica Schmidt competes in Athletics at the European Championships.- Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts on Instagram about making her Indoor season 800m debut at the 12th Erfut Athletics meeting in Germany. The Olympian clocked 2:05.57 in her first race and revealed she was not truly happy about her performance.

The German athlete shared that she had a long way to go; however, she expressed her excitement to witness her journey in the event. Schmidt added that she wanted to gain experience through her races and hoped to improve her performance in the upcoming races.

"800m debut in the books 🙌🏼 Honestly, not where I wanted to be - still a long way to go but I know it‘s part of the process. I‘m so excited for this journey and every race that gives me experience! Grateful for my team for always having each others back. Next race on Tuesday 💪🏼," she wrote.

Schmidt thanked her team and fans for their unwavering support, which helped her immensely as she transitioned to a new event.

