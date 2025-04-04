Alica Schmidt shares elated reaction after spotting ostrich during training in South Africa

German runner Alica Schmidt has been practicing for her transition from long sprint to middle-distance running. The athlete has been working in a training camp in South Africa and shared a glimpse of an Ostrich she spotted while running on her Instagram story.

Schmidt commenced her 2025 season at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor in January. The runner competed in the 800m and concluded the event with sixth place by clocking a time of 2:05:57 minutes.

During her practice session in South Africa, the runner recently spotted a lone ostrich in a grass-laden field behind a wire fence. While capturing a scenic view on an overcast day and a magnificent creature, she wrote:

“In good company at today run 😍”

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt's Instagram story | Credits: IG/alicasmd

Alica Schmidt also participated in the Czech Indoor Gala, an annual indoor track and field competition and registered ninth position in the 800m with a time of 2:06.23. The first place was taken by Gabriela Gajanová, a middle-distance runner from Slovakia while second spot was taken by Finland's Eveliina Määttänen and third by Swiss Olympian Rachel Pellaud of.

Schmidt also took part in the 800m event at the German National Games and attained fourth position after clocking 2:09:90.

Alica Schmidt reflects on her events at the German Nationals Indoor Games

Alica Schmidt at the European Championships - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt recently participated in the German Nationals Indoor Games in two events and during her vlog, she shared her thoughts on her experience, revealing the positive aspects. She mentioned:

“I have finally time to give you some update about my race. It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I am a bit annoyed about the race, it was it was of course totally different of what I would have expected or wanted to race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I only have like a bit of a swollen knee and it hurts just a bit but shouldn't be something.” [14:17 onwards]

Schmidt competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics in two relay events. In the women's 4×400m competition, the German team finished seventh in the heats and could not qualify any further. In the mixed 4×400m event, they finished 15th in the heats.

Apart from her professional career, Schmidt was also a fitness coach for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

