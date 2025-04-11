Alica Schmidt shares latest update on South African training camp ahead of outdoor track season

Alica Schmidt shared an update about her South African training camp as she geared up for the outdoor track season. The German athlete revealed that she has embarked on her final days of the camp before she gets ready to compete in the outdoor events.

The 26-year-old began the 2025 season by making a transition to middle-distance running from the 400m to fulfill a promise that she made to herself back in 2022. Schmidt shared that she would compete in the 400m and the 800m in the track season and went to South Africa to train in a high-altitude training camp.

Schmidt returned to Germany after undergoing initial training in South Africa, where she worked on her endurance and other aspects of her performance. She made multiple appearances in the Indoor 800m however, she could not achieve a podium position in any of them. Despite a slight disappointment in the Indoor season, Schmidt was optimistic about improving her performance and returned to South Africa to train for the Outdoor season.

The German athlete often shares glimpses of her training routine on Instagram. She shared that she was running about 90km a week as a part of improving her endurance as well as transitioning to the 800m. As the outdoor season is just around the corner, Alica Schmidt shared an update on her story and revealed that she has embarked on her final stages of training in South Africa before she gears up to compete in the races.

"Last days of camp," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt shares an update about her training | Instagram@alicasmd

Alica Schmidt on missing the podium in her first 800 National appearance

Alica Schmidt competes in Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts on Instagram after failing to register a podium finishing performance in the German National Championships. It was the first time she had competed in the National Games in the indoor 800m, and she shared that the race was very tough for her.

The German athlete clocked 2:09.90 to finish fourth and believed that she had a lot to improve on the technical forefront of the event. Moreover, Schmidt said that she was unable to perform as per her race plan.

"First 800m at nationals are in the books! It didn’t go as planned, and the final was a very tough race for me. Overall I became 4th and I’m not satisfied with that but it‘s just the beginning. I knew before my indoor season that my first races wouldn’t be easy and there’s a lot to learn especially tactically. Still, racing the 800m now already was the best decision to improve for the summer!" she wrote.

The 26-year-old hoped to work on her shortcomings and make a strong comeback in the outdoor season.

