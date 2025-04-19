Alica Schmidt shares major update amid 2025 track season

Alica Schmidt is back from her altitude training camp in South Africa. Schmidt joined the camp after her Paris Olympic campaign fell short of a podium finish.

In a recent Instagram story, Schmidt shared glimpses of her training session on the tracks in Germany. Amid the 2025 season, Schmidt is back on the tracks after her return from the training camp in South Africa. In the story, where she shared a glimpse of her speed training, she wrote:

"Ahhhh Back on Track after one month of Base Work."

Screenshot of Alica Schmidt's Instagram story (@alicasmd/ig)

Schmidt was part of the German squad in a 4x400 meters mixed relay event at the Paris Olympics. She was a substitute for the German squad at the 4x400 meters mixed relay team in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and did not participate in any event.

Schmidt decided that she would be transitioning to an 800-meter running event after the Paris Olympics. She joined an international group of athletes and trained with them in South Africa.

Alica Schmidt on juggling between being an athlete and a social media icon

Alica Schmidt wears more than just one hat. While she is an Olympian, she is also a popular social media icon. Schmidt has optimized social media as a great tool for exposure and amplifying herself as a brand, making her one of the most popular athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Talking to Olympics.com, Schmidt said:

"It's good for all us athletes to be active on social media in order to get sponsors. It's not easy, especially in Germany to live from athletics. So a lot of athletes have to do another job to live from that and do the training. And yeah that's a great thing to do a social media on the side so you can get some more sponsors."

Juggling both aspects of life, Alica Schmidt said it is not easy to juggle between both, but an athlete should know their main focus. In her conversation with Olympics.com, she further said:

"Sometimes it's not that easy. The training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports."

Coming back from training camp, Alica Schmidt transitioned to doing a cover photo shoot for a prominent publication, Women's Health (Germany).

