Alica Schmidt steals the spotlight in gray co-ord set as guest at major German brand’s show after four years on the runway

Alica Schmidt attended a German brand's show as a guest after four years on the runway, where she turned heads with her chic grey-colored outfit. The athlete has been associated with the brand since September 2021.Schmidt wrapped her 2025 season after the 2025 German National Championships, where she fell short of earning a spot at the World Championships. Currently, she is in her off-season and recently attended Boss's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show, which was held during Milan Fashion Week on September 25, 2025. The German, who serves as the global ambassador for the brand, attended the show as a guest, rocking a grey-colored co-ord set.Schmidt shared highlights of her time at the event on Instagram, expressing her feelings about attending the show as a guest after being on the runway for four years. From flaunting her outfit to showing the stunning ramp walks, she shared it all and penned a caption that read:&quot;Anzeige - What a show @boss !! ❤️‍🔥 After 4 years of walking the runway, it was such a special experience to see the other side today! Amazing show, amazing people, so grateful to be part of this journey ✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlica Schmidt teases her fans with off-track plans after not qualifying for World Championships Days after wrapping up her 2025 track season, Alica Schmidt shared a video on her Instagram story, opening up about her off-track plans after falling short of qualifying for the World Championships. Revealing her plans, she said that she would be taking a trip to Asia, mentioning that it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.&quot;I always try to work out as much as possible in the off-season, so that when it really starts again, I can concentrate completely on training again. But yes, there is actually a big journey ahead. For me, it's going to Asia again, just for a few days.But I think this will really be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm so excited. It actually starts in a week, and of course I'll take part in it,&quot; said Alica Schmidt. She added:&quot;I think I might even do a YouTube vlog, because I think it's going to be a really, really cool experience and something really special. That's why I'm definitely looking forward to the next few weeks. As I said, there are a few other things coming up. I'm also in Milan for the Fashion Week with BOSS.&quot;Alica Schmidt laid bare her feelings on not qualifying for the World Championships due to health struggles.