Alica Schmidt steals the spotlight in gray co-ord set as guest at major German brand’s show after four years on the runway

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 26, 2025 14:55 GMT
Alica Schmidt at the Boss Front Row Milan Fashion Week - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt attended a German brand's show as a guest after four years on the runway, where she turned heads with her chic grey-colored outfit. The athlete has been associated with the brand since September 2021.

Schmidt wrapped her 2025 season after the 2025 German National Championships, where she fell short of earning a spot at the World Championships. Currently, she is in her off-season and recently attended Boss's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show, which was held during Milan Fashion Week on September 25, 2025. The German, who serves as the global ambassador for the brand, attended the show as a guest, rocking a grey-colored co-ord set.

Schmidt shared highlights of her time at the event on Instagram, expressing her feelings about attending the show as a guest after being on the runway for four years. From flaunting her outfit to showing the stunning ramp walks, she shared it all and penned a caption that read:

"Anzeige - What a show @boss !! ❤️‍🔥 After 4 years of walking the runway, it was such a special experience to see the other side today! Amazing show, amazing people, so grateful to be part of this journey ✨"
Alica Schmidt teases her fans with off-track plans after not qualifying for World Championships

Days after wrapping up her 2025 track season, Alica Schmidt shared a video on her Instagram story, opening up about her off-track plans after falling short of qualifying for the World Championships. Revealing her plans, she said that she would be taking a trip to Asia, mentioning that it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I always try to work out as much as possible in the off-season, so that when it really starts again, I can concentrate completely on training again. But yes, there is actually a big journey ahead. For me, it's going to Asia again, just for a few days.But I think this will really be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm so excited. It actually starts in a week, and of course I'll take part in it," said Alica Schmidt.
She added:

"I think I might even do a YouTube vlog, because I think it's going to be a really, really cool experience and something really special. That's why I'm definitely looking forward to the next few weeks. As I said, there are a few other things coming up. I'm also in Milan for the Fashion Week with BOSS."

Alica Schmidt laid bare her feelings on not qualifying for the World Championships due to health struggles.

