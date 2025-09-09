  • home icon
  • Alica Schmidt teases fans with off track future plans after falling short of World Championships qualification

Alica Schmidt teases fans with off track future plans after falling short of World Championships qualification

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 09, 2025 03:27 GMT
The German athlete, Alica Schmidt - Source: getty
The German athlete, Alica Schmidt - Source: getty

Alica Schmidt failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships. However, the young Athlete has her off-season calendar filled, as she will take a trip to Asia in the upcoming week.The German athlete has teased her fans with calling her visit a once-in-a-lifetime experience in her latest update.

Schmidt was last seen in action at the 2025 German National Championships, where she competed in the 800m heats and clocked 2:06.47s to claim a third-place finish. However, despite a podium finish, she couldn't qualify for the finals, as the two qualifying spots were taken by Smilla Kolver and Laura Wilhelm, respectively.

The German is currently in her off-season, and amid this, she recently teased her fans with her future plans. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a video, opening up about this update, where she said:

"I always try to work out as much as possible in the off-season, so that when it really starts again, I can concentrate completely on training again. But yes, there is actually a big journey ahead. For me, it's going to Asia again, just for a few days.But I think this will really be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm so excited. It actually starts in a week, and of course I'll take part in it. I think I might even do a YouTube vlog, because I think it's going to be a really, really cool experience and something really special. That's why I'm definitely looking forward to the next few weeks. As I said, there are a few other things coming up. I'm also in Milan for the Fashion Week with BOSS," said Alica Schmidt.
Here is the snippet of the story:

Schmidt's Instagram story
Schmidt's Instagram story

The 26-year-old recently went to Thailand to relax and enjoy her downtime following the upset at the German National Championships.

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about not qualifying for the World Championships following health struggles

Shortly after her performance at the National Championships, Alica Schmidt laid her thoughts bare about falling short of qualifying for the World Championships. She took to her Instagram handle, sharing two pictures of her time at the national championships and penning a note in the caption, where she opened up about not advancing to the championships and revealed how this season has been tough for her.

Revealing that she suffered from Covid-19 ahead of the Nationals, she wrote in the caption:

"This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating," wrote Alica Schmidt.
She added:

"This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process. 🫶🔥"

Alica Schmidt recently made her feelings known about an adorable reunion with her pets following her vacation in Thailand.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
