  "They really don't want me to leave again" - Alica Schmidt opens up on reunion with close companions after Thailand trip

"They really don't want me to leave again" - Alica Schmidt opens up on reunion with close companions after Thailand trip

By Amitha Reji George
Published Sep 04, 2025 14:34 GMT
Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart... - Source: Getty
German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt opened up about a sweet reunion with her pets after spending her vacation in Thailand. The German track and field athlete was seen enjoying her off-season in Thailand after a demanding 2025 season.

Schmidt made her outdoor debut at Goldenes Oval in Dresden, where she finished ninth, clocking 2:06.33. She then competed in a few more races before heading into the German National Championships. However, she finished third in her heat and missed out on a place in the final. After a disappointing end to her 2025 campaign, the athlete took a well-deserved two-week break in Thailand.

After her Thailand vacation, Schmidt posted a story showing her two cats sitting on her luggage, one curled up on top of a silver suitcase and the other resting on a flat tray. She captioned the story:

“Back home and they really don’t want me to leave again 😂😭”

Schmidt added:

“(But they have the best company when I’m away, a friend is staying here the whole time🤍)”
Screenshot of story (IG/@alicasmd)
Screenshot of story (IG/@alicasmd)

Alica Schmidt, who transitioned from short sprints to middle-distance running after the Paris 2024 Olympics, ran her first 800 m race at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt, finishing sixth with a time of 2:05.57. Later, at the German Indoor Championships, she won her heat but finished fourth in the final and also helped SCC Berlin secure victory in the women’s 4×200 m relay on the short track.

Alica Schmidt shares her decision to compete in a new event in 2025 season

Alica Schmidt was part of Germany’s 4×400 m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics. However, she did not compete in any event, as she was included only as a reserve. Four years later, at the 2024 Paris Games, she represented Germany again in the women’s and mixed 4×400 m relays, but the teams did not advance to the finals.

In November 2024, Schmidt announced her decision to transition to the 800 m. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"After Paris I tried something new and ran an 800 m & 600 m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800 m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀."
Schmidt has also attended training camps in South Africa and France earlier this year as part of her 800 m transition.

Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
