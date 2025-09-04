"They really don't want me to leave again" - Alica Schmidt opens up on reunion with close companions after Thailand trip

Alica Schmidt opened up about a sweet reunion with her pets after spending her vacation in Thailand. The German track and field athlete was seen enjoying her off-season in Thailand after a demanding 2025 season.Schmidt made her outdoor debut at Goldenes Oval in Dresden, where she finished ninth, clocking 2:06.33. She then competed in a few more races before heading into the German National Championships. However, she finished third in her heat and missed out on a place in the final. After a disappointing end to her 2025 campaign, the athlete took a well-deserved two-week break in Thailand.After her Thailand vacation, Schmidt posted a story showing her two cats sitting on her luggage, one curled up on top of a silver suitcase and the other resting on a flat tray. She captioned the story:“Back home and they really don’t want me to leave again 😂😭”Schmidt added:“(But they have the best company when I’m away, a friend is staying here the whole time🤍)”Screenshot of story (IG/@alicasmd)Alica Schmidt, who transitioned from short sprints to middle-distance running after the Paris 2024 Olympics, ran her first 800 m race at the Nationales Hallenmeeting Erfurt, finishing sixth with a time of 2:05.57. Later, at the German Indoor Championships, she won her heat but finished fourth in the final and also helped SCC Berlin secure victory in the women’s 4×200 m relay on the short track.Alica Schmidt shares her decision to compete in a new event in 2025 seasonAlica Schmidt was part of Germany’s 4×400 m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics. However, she did not compete in any event, as she was included only as a reserve. Four years later, at the 2024 Paris Games, she represented Germany again in the women’s and mixed 4×400 m relays, but the teams did not advance to the finals.In November 2024, Schmidt announced her decision to transition to the 800 m. In an Instagram post, she wrote:&quot;After Paris I tried something new and ran an 800 m &amp; 600 m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800 m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSchmidt has also attended training camps in South Africa and France earlier this year as part of her 800 m transition.