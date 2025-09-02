Alica Schmidt poses in green tracksuit while raving over special moments from Thailand trip

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt gave fans a glimpse of her gym fit while enjoying her vacation at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Bangkok. The 26-year-old is taking time off in Thailand after a challenging 2025 season.Following her 2024 Paris Olympic run, Schmidt transitioned from the 400m to the 800m but was unable to secure a podium finish this year. She did, however, win her 800m heat at the German Indoor Championships in February before finishing fourth in the final. Later in the season, she failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, marking a disappointing end to her 2025 campaign.Schmidt has chosen Thailand for her off-season break and has been regularly posting glimpses of her vacation on social media. On Monday, September 1, she shared snaps of her stay at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Bangkok.She first uploaded a mirror selfie from the hotel’s gym, dressed in light green sportswear with black sneakers, noting how impressed she was with the facilities.&quot;Never seen such a good hotel gym&quot;Later, she captured the stunning night view of the Bangkok skyline from the rooftop pool. The next morning, she captured the sunrise, captioning her story,“Woke up at 6am and got to see the sunrise.”Screenshot of stories (Image via IG/@alicasmd)She rounded off her updates with a cozy shot from her bed. Since beginning her trip, Alica Schmidt has continued to share stylish fits, luxurious hotels, and food highlights with her followers.Alica Schmidt shares honest feelings after missing World Championships spotAlica Schmidt competed in the women’s 800m at the German National Championships but failed to advance to the final. She clocked 2:06.47 in her heat and finished third, while Smilla Kobla (2:05.78) and Laura Wilhelm (2:06.44) secured the two qualifying spots for the final, ending Schmidt’s bid for a place at the World Championships.Later, in an Instagram post, Alica Schmidt opened up about the challenges she faced this season and revealed that she had contracted Covid-19 just days before Nationals.“This season really put me to the test. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately, I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best.&quot;&quot;Definitely frustrating. This year is about committing, learning, challenging, and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in the year, Alica Schmidt attended altitude training in South Africa before continuing with a four-week training camp in France as part of her preparation for the 800m transition.