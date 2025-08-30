  • home icon
  • Alica Schmidt sends bold message as she resets after challenging 2025 season

Alica Schmidt sends bold message as she resets after challenging 2025 season

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 30, 2025 16:07 GMT
The Power List - Germany
Alica Schmidt shared a strong message online after she ended her season

German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt shared a strong message after her challenging 2025 season. Schmidt, who has been enjoying her off-season in Thailand, appears to be back in training as she prepares for her next event.

Since transitioning to the 800m discipline following the Paris Olympics last year, Schmidt has found it hard to make her mark, unable to earn a podium finish this season. She last competed at the IFAM Oordegem, where she finished eighth.

Schmidt's best performance of the season in the 800m came at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern meeting in Switzerland where she finished fifth in the final with a time of 2:03.21. She has mainly competed in the 4x400m relay events over her career, winning accolades such as a silver medal at the European U20 Championships as well as a bronze at the European U23 Championships. She also represented the German relay team in Paris.

also-read-trending Trending

In a post on Instagram, Schmidt shared a strong message after her challenging season:

"The world rewards those who are willing to be bad at something long enough to become great at it"
Alica Schmidt also competed at the German Outdoor National Championships this year, but she was unable to qualify for the 800m final. However, she revealed later that she had picked up COVID-19 just a few days before the event.

Alica Schmidt on competing in 800m: "I was looking for a new challenge"

Schmidt at Paris 2024
Schmidt at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt had previously discussed the reason behind her switching to the 800m event for the 2025 season. In an interview with German magazine Freundin, she said:

"I was looking for a new challenge and wanted to provide a fresh impulse in training. I believe that my potential is even greater over 800 meters than over 400 meters and I always want to get the best out of myself. In training, my focus is now more on endurance, it gives me a lot of joy, even though I know there's still a long way to go."
"The hard training sessions are my favorite. Then I notice how I'm constantly improving and that I even need these hard units to achieve my goals. We also support and push each other in my training group."

Alica Schmidt also previously revealed that she ended her season early after picking up a Covid-19 infection before the German Championships, choosing to rest and recover before her next event.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
