Alica Schmidt poses in white fit while enjoying special view on Thailand vacation after ending 2025 track season

German track star Alica Schmidt took to social media to share a glimpse of her trip in Thailand, posing in a Hugo Boss two-piece white outfit. Schmidt is currently enjoying herself in Thailand during the off-season, with her last event coming at the 800m event at the IFAM Oordegem, where she finished 8th. She has had a challenging 2025 season, following her transition to the 800m after the Paris Olympics last year.

Alica Schmidt competed in multiple 800m events this year, such as the Goldenes Oval 2025, where she made her debut in the event. Schmidt also competed at the Atleticageneve - EAP in Geneva, where she finished second in the 800m F2 with a time of 2:04.51. The German primarily competed in the 4x400m Relay events before the 800m, winning multiple accolades in the event, such as the silver medal at the European U20 Championships.

After a busy 2025 schedule, Schmidt is enjoying her vacation in Thailand and recently shared a video on Instagram stories, posing in a two-piece white outfit. She wrote:

"Loving this set by @boss and this view."

Still taken from Schmidt's Instagram (source: @alicasmd/Instagram)

Alica Schmidt also shared a post of herself in Thailand, with a caption that stated that she's "cancelling" her flight home.

Alica Schmidt on competing in the 800m: "Definitely harder than I thought"

Schmidt at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt recently discussed how she felt competing in the 800m event for the first time this season. In an interview with Sport 1, she said:

"It's definitely harder than I thought. I imagined the whole thing to be a little simpler. Especially after the 600 meters last year (1:24.88 minutes at the ISTAF in Berlin on September 3, 2024), which I liked relatively easily. I thought you could do the 200 meters at the back with a certain amount of endurance. Now I realized that this doesn't happen overnight."

She also added that her goal is to compete in the event for the next three years, saying:

"Yes, my goal is to stay in the 800 meters for the next three years. I knew I wouldn't be able to do it within a year. Of course I hoped that it would be faster this year. But I think it will take me another two years to run really fast times and I'll give myself that time. This year was the biggest challenge because it was a huge change for the body from the amount of training. From 10 to 90 kilometers a week!"

Alica Schmidt also suffered from COVID-19 a few days before the German Outdoor Nationals this year, and as a result, was not able to qualify for the World Championships next month.

